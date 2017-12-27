Ohio State, USC mascot sculptures made of tires ahead of Cotton Bowl

Hype for the 2017 Cotton Bowl revved up with some human-sized tire sculptures of the team mascots.

More than 375 hours went into the unique creations of Ohio State's Brutus and the University of Southern California's Tommy Trojan.

Goodyear is the game's title sponsor and commissioned tire artist Blake McFarland to make the sculptures. They each stand more than six feet tall and weigh more than 250 pounds. McFarland used more than 400 tires.

"Last year I think was a good showing and this year, just trying to do better and better and I think both these sculptures, they do top last year's. There's more detail, more finer details, in both sculptures than last year."

The art pieces will be moving the pieces around the city all week.