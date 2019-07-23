< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox4news.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story419813905" class="mod-wrapper Former UT-Arlington golf coach cited for sexual harassment addthis:url="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/colleges/former-ut-arlington-golf-coach-cited-for-sexual-harassment" addthis:title="Former UT-Arlington golf coach cited for sexual harassment"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-419813905.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-419813905");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-419813905-419813774"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/23/GettyImages-1152625930_1563904619731_7542323_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/23/GettyImages-1152625930_1563904619731_7542323_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/23/GettyImages-1152625930_1563904619731_7542323_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/23/GettyImages-1152625930_1563904619731_7542323_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/23/GettyImages-1152625930_1563904619731_7542323_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-419813905-419813774" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/23/GettyImages-1152625930_1563904619731_7542323_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/23/GettyImages-1152625930_1563904619731_7542323_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/23/GettyImages-1152625930_1563904619731_7542323_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/23/GettyImages-1152625930_1563904619731_7542323_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/23/GettyImages-1152625930_1563904619731_7542323_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> Posted Jul 23 2019 12:57PM CDT

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - A University of Texas at Arlington report says former golf coach Stuart Deane was found responsible for sexual harassment through inappropriate comments to some of his female athletes.

Deane resigned as the university's golf director before the investigation was completed in October, according to documents obtained by the school newspaper , The Shorthorn. He was placed on administrative leave last August, a day after a former player emailed the university president detailing some allegations.</p><p>One former female athlete said she transferred because she was offended by an inappropriate sexual comment from Deane. The former coach denied making the statement. An attorney who advised Deane during the investigation didn't immediately return a request for comment.</p><p>The report says Deane admitted to allegations of drinking alcohol and driving on school-sponsored trips. Deane said he didn't drink excessively or drive recklessly.</p><p>Deane, an Australian, has 14 career appearances on the PGA Tour. First College GameDay of 2019 season to be at Sundance Square in Fort Worth

By FOX4News.com Staff

Posted Jul 19 2019 04:55PM CDT

College GameDay will be back in North Texas to kick off football season.

ESPN will broadcast live from Sundance Square on Saturday, August 31, the first week of the regular season ahead of the Oregon vs. Auburn game at AT&T Stadium.

It's the third time College GameDay has broadcast live from Sundance Square. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Texas says 10-win season not enough to be 'back' in Big 12

By STEPHEN HAWKINS, AP Sports Writer

Posted Jul 16 2019 04:45PM CDT
Updated Jul 16 2019 11:19PM CDT

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Tom Herman knows that Texas is probably a bit ahead of schedule after 10 wins in his second season that included making the Big 12 championship game and a Sugar Bowl victory.

That doesn't necessarily mean the Longhorns are back just yet.

"We weren't here to just have a really good season in Year 2," Herman said Tuesday. "We were here to rebuild a program that's capable of sustaining success, and we feel like we're on the way there."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/colleges/american-commissioner-aresco-no-plans-to-replace-uconn-stay-at-11-teams" title="American Commissioner Aresco: No plans to replace UConn, stay at 11 teams" data-articleId="418411070" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/GettyImages-608866674_1563306434038_7526477_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/GettyImages-608866674_1563306434038_7526477_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/GettyImages-608866674_1563306434038_7526477_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/GettyImages-608866674_1563306434038_7526477_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/GettyImages-608866674_1563306434038_7526477_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. American Commissioner Aresco: No plans to replace UConn, stay at 11 teams

By RALPH D. RUSSO, AP College Football Writer

Posted Jul 16 2019 08:50AM CDT
Updated Jul 16 2019 02:48PM CDT

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) - Schools interested in joining the American Athletic Conference after Connecticut leaves can call Commissioner Mike Aresco. The AAC will not be soliciting applications for membership.</p><p>Aresco said Tuesday at the American Athletic Conference media day that the league is leaning toward not replacing UConn and going forward with 11 football schools after the Huskies depart for the Big East.</p><p>"One thing we decided early on: We weren't going to be making phone calls. We weren't going to be targeting anyone," Aresco said. "People have my phone number. 