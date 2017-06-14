7-year old boy still inspiring TCU baseball team almost a year after his death

7-year-old Micah Ahern passed away almost a year ago after a four year battle with cancer, but his spirit lives on in the TCU baseball team.

Ahern loved the Horned Frogs baseball team, and the team still loves him. There is a sign in the locker room that reads, "In honor of Micah Ahern NEGU." NEGU stands for Never Ever Give Up. It has been the team's motto for the last four years, and it was carved into the team's 2016 College World Series rings.

"He never leaves our minds, ever," TCU baseball head coach Jim Schlossnagle said..

As his presence is still felt in the hearts of the players and coaches, Micah's father Maurice Ahern knows that his son is still watching the Frogs.

"I wish he was here to experience it, but I don't think he's missing it," Maurice said. "I think he's aware. I can see it in the guys' spirits, how they play."

The TCU baseball team gave Maurice a gift to to remind him of Micah's everlasting effect on the team.

"We were able to present his dad, Maurice, with Micah's World Series ring from last year," Schlossnagle said. "We bought that for Micah and I said 'This is Micah's but we'll give it to you.' And we had a great conversation and some tears and some hugs. So he's always here; no doubt about it."

Maurice wishes his son was still around, but is incredibly proud of how large of an impact he had in his seven year life.

"It's comforting to see how many lives he's impacted and influenced," Maurice said, fighting back tears. "Evan Skoug's (a player on the TCU team) mom, she was talking to me and one thing she said is 'How many seven-year-olds can say they've influenced 20-year-olds. Your son has influenced my son and so many others.' What can you say? How can you explain that as a father?"

TCU baseball finished the 2017 season 47-16. It will will kick off its College World Series run with a game against Florida on June 18.