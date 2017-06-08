SMU men's basketball's 2017-18 conference pairings announced

SMU men's basketball will have two matchups each against the cream of the American Athletic Conference crop in the 2017-18 season.

The American Athletic Conference announced its men's basketball pairings for the 2017-18 season on Thursday. Each team plays seven conference opponents twice, and four conference opponents only once.

SMU, the reigning conference champion, has a home and road matchup against Wichita State, Cincinnati, Houston, Central Florida, South Florida, East Carolina and Tulane. The Mustangs will only play a home game against Temple and Memphis, and they will only play Connecticut and Tulsa on the road.

Cincinnati, Houston and UCF finished second through fourth in the final 2016-17 AAC standings, respectively. They also have two matchups with newly added Wichita State, which is considered a national Top 10 team for the upcoming season.

SMU went 30-5 in the 2016-17 season, finishing first in the AAC. It also won the conference tournament and made the NCAA Tournament, losing in the first round to USC.