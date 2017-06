Oklahoma football head coach Bob Stoops is retiring effective immediately, according to The Oklahoman and FOX Sports.

The stunning move came with no warning. Stoops was set to tell his players at a 2:30 p.m. meeting on the OU campus, The Oklahoman reported.

Sources told the paper that current offensive coordinator Lincoln Riley would take over.

Stoops leaves OU with a 190-48 record, 10 Big XII titles and one national championship.