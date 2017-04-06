Former Baylor assistant drops lawsuit, moves to arbitration

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) -- A former Baylor University assistant athletic director is dropping his lawsuit against the school and several regents and will pursue his claims in arbitration.

Colin Shillinglaw's lawyer informed the Dallas civil trial court of the move on Thursday, but vowed to continue efforts to prove Shillinglaw's claims of libel, slander and conspiracy.

Baylor officials had used Shillinglaw's case to reveal text messages that they said show former head coach Art Briles and other officials trying to cover up sexual assaults by players and improperly handling assault reports. Briles has denied any wrongdoing.

Shillinglaw's lawyer says he didn't participate in any such conduct but can no longer find a job.