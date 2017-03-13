By the numbers: SMU in the NCAA Tournament

SMU

Dallas, 30-4.

Nickname: Mustangs. Coach: Tim Jankovich.

Conference: American Athletic. Bid: AAC champion.

Region: East. Seed: No. 6.

Tournament Record: 10-13, 11 years. Last appearance: 2015.

Scoring: Team (73.7); Semi Ojeleye 19.0; Shake Milton 13.2; Sterling Brown 13.2; Ben Moore 11.6; Jarrey Foster 9.8.

Rebounds: Team (39.5); Ben Moore 7.8; Sterling Brown 6.6; Semi Ojeleye 6.7; Jarrey Foster 5.2; Shake Milton 4.1.

Assists/Turnovers: Team (16.7/11.4); Shake Milton 4.5/1.8; Sterling Brown 3.1/2.0; Ben Moore 2.5/1.6; Jarrey Foster 2.2/1.2.

3-pointers: Team (.397); Shake Milton 79; Semi Ojeleye 71; Sterling Brown 58; Jarrey Foster 31.

Last Ten: 10-0.

The Skinny: The AAC regular-season and tournament champion has a 16-game winning streak and has already set a school record with 30 wins. Tim Jankovich is in his first season as coach after Larry Brown's departure. The Mustangs missed last year's NCAA Tournament with 25 wins because of NCAA sanctions that still have them with a short-handed roster.



SMU NCAA Tournament history (10-13)

Doc Hayes

1955 -- lost to Bradley 81-79; lost to Tulsa 68-67.

1956 -- beat Texas Tech 68-67; beat Houston 89-74; beat Oklahoma City 84-63; lost to San Francisco 86-68; lost to Temple 90-81. Final Four.

1957 -- lost to Kansas 73-65, OT; beat Saint Louis 78-68.

1965 -- lost to Wichita State 86-81; beat Houston 89-87.

1966 -- lost to Kansas 76-70; beat Cincinnati 89-84.

1967 -- beat Louisville 83-81; lost to Houston 83-75.

Dave Bliss

1984 -- beat Miami (Ohio) 83-69; lost to Georgetown 37-36.

1985 -- beat Old Dominion 85-68; lost to Loyola of Chicago 70-57.

1988 -- beat Notre Dame 83-75; lost to Duke 94-79.

John Shumate

1993 -- lost to BYU 80-71.

Larry Brown

2015 -- lost to UCLA 60-59.