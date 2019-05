- Art Briles is returning to the sidelines here in Texas.

The disgraced former Baylor coach has been hired as head football coach for Mount Vernon High School.

“We are pleased to welcome Coach Briles back home to Texas. He brings with him a wealth of not only football experience but also life experience. He is passionate about investing in the lives of young people and helping them to succeed both on the field and in life. After a thorough due diligence process and several earnest convers ations, we believe our students will benefit greatly from his skills and experience,” Dr. Jason McCullough, Mount Vernon ISD’s Superintendent of Schools, said in a statement.

Most recently, Briles was hired to coach overseas in Italy.

He had been out of coaching since May 2016, when he was fired by Baylor in the wake of a sexual assault scandal that engulfed his football program and the university.

MORE: Baylor paid Art Briles $15M after firing him amid scandal

Briles was hired as an assistant coach by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. However, the Tiger-Cats backed out of the deal within hours of the announcement after facing a firestorm of criticism.