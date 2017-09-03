J.J. Watt fundraiser for Harvey victims passes $18 million

Texans star J.J. Watt’s fundraiser for the victims of Hurricane Harvey in Houston passed the $18 million mark on Sunday.

The fundraiser began one week ago with the goal of raising $200,000. He quickly blew past that in just a few hours and has continued to increase the goal. The current goal is $20 million.

"I can't even begin to describe what it's like to see people come together for a common cause," he said in one of his video updates. "The city of Houston is so grateful for the help that we're gonna be able to provide."

Watt tweeted photos of a warehouse filled with supplies and food on Sunday morning that was all donated in addition to the money people have given.

“This is what we'll be distributing today,” he tweeted, showing massive boxes of items as far as the eye could see.

LINK: J.J. Watt YouCaring fundraiser