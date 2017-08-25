Houstonians refuse to buy Dallas Cowboys coolers during Hurricane Harvey
HOUSTON - Even as a life-threatening hurricane barreled toward Texas, Houstonians refused to purchase Dallas Cowboys coolers.
A photo posted to Twitter by Amjad Ismail showed the cooler section in a Walmart completely emptied except for Dallas Cowboys coolers.
"Even in a hurricane no one is taking the Cowboys coolers," Ismail wrote.
Hurricane Harvey was upgraded to a Category 4 hurricane Friday evening and was expected to make landfall near Corpus Christi, Texas early Saturday morning.