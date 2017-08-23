Tony Romo, wife Candice have third baby boy -- Jones McCoy Romo

Former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo and wife Candice had their third child on Wednesday.

Jones McCoy Romo was born Wednesday, according to a tweet from Romo.

“Ten fingers and ten toes. All healthy. Almost have my basketball team built,” Romo tweeted.

The Romo’s already have two boys – sons Hawk, 5, and Rivers, 3.

Romo retired from football earlier this year after losing his starting job to Dak Prescott in 2016 due to injury. He will be the No. 1 analyst on CBS Sports NFL broadcasts this fall alongside Jim Nantz.