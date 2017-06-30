Austin high schooler wins Byron Nelson Junior Golf Championship

An Austin high schooler won the Byron Nelson Junior Golf Championship in Dallas on Thursday.

Luke Dossey's name will be added to the Wall of Champions at Lakewood Country Club after being one of just three young golfers to finish the event under par.

"I know there's a lot of great names in the past that have won this tournament," Dossey said. "It means a lot to put my name on the list of champions. It was really special."

Dossey's brother Cooper, a three-time state champion, was his caddy for the event.

"It was really fun with brother on the bag and he just calmed me down and did a lot for me," Luke Dossey said.

Dossey will join an impressive list of winners, which includes Jordan Speith, who won the event nine years ago.