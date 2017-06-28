Rockets land Chris Paul in blockbuster trade

-

NBA sources confirmed the Rockets pulled off a blockbuster trade with the Clippers, landing All-Star guard Chris Paul.

The Rockets send the Clippers guards Pat Beverley and Lou Williams, forward Sam Dekker and their first-round pick in 2018.

“I’m excited to see what L.A. holds,” Dekker said in an interview with FOX 26 Sports. “It’s a shock.

“Thanks to Houston for everything they’ve done for me in giving me a shot. Now we attack a new venture, and I’m excited for it.”