Blimp catches fire, crashes near US Open at Erin Hills, Wisconsin

- An advertising blimp has crashed at the U.S. Open golf tournament at Erin Hills outside of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Video from spectators posted on social media shows a cloud of smoke and someone in a parachute descending to the course. LIVE VIDEO

At 11:15 a.m., a sheriff’s deputy working security saw the blimp catch on fire and start rapidly falling towards the ground, according to the Washington County sheriff’s office. The blimp crashed in an open field in the Town of Erin.

The pilot, the only person in the blimp, sustained serious burns and injuries in the crash. He was medically evacuated from the scene.

The blimp had been in the air for several hours before it fell from the sky. Based on their initial investigation, the sheriff’s office believes the blimp may have been experiencing mechanical problems prior to the crash.

The sheriff’s office, the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Bureau are investigating the crash.

Pretty sure I just watched the blimp crash at the #USOPEN! Hope everybody is ok! pic.twitter.com/OSOCSBF46p — Adam Johnson (@Coach_Guy_AJ) June 15, 2017

#usopen Blimp going down right in front of us! A post shared by Cara Shupperd Roach (@caraeroach) on Jun 15, 2017 at 9:21am PDT

Some witnesses reported that the blimp was on fire before coming down near Highway 83 and Highway 167.

Thursday is the opening day of the U.S. Open at Erin Hills, broadcast on Fox.