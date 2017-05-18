Byron Nelson golf tournament kicks off in Los Colinas Sports Byron Nelson golf tournament kicks off in Los Colinas The first round of the AT&T Byron Nelson Golf Classic gets underway Thursday morning.

This is the final year the tournament will be played in Las Colinas in Irving after 34 years there. Next year it is moving to the new Trinity Forest Golf Club in southeast Dallas.

Players are curious about the new course as they take one last swing at the old one.

“Yes obviously we don’t know where the event is leading onto … it’s obviously been here for a long time. It would obviously be nice to hold a trophy come Sunday night and take it to a different venue next year then. Don’t know what else to tell you,” said pro golfer Ian Poulter.

The first group tees off at 7 a.m. Thursday. A chance of rain hangs over the entire event this year.