Frisco RoughRiders open season Thursday night in Frisco

The Frisco RoughRiders are starting another season of minor league baseball in Frisco on Thursday.
The RoughRiders play the Springfield Cardinals, with gates to Dr Pepper Ballpark open at 6 p.m. and a 7:05 p.m. first pitch.
Honoring Fallen Little Elm Police Detective Jerry Walker
-- Little Elm Police Chief Rodney Harrison will throw out the first pitch
-- the Little Elm Police Honor Guard will present the colors
-- a video tribute planned for Det. Walker
-- Walker died in the line of duty on Jan. 17.
-- The RoughRiders recently made a $3,000 donation to the Jerry Walker Fund
-- A Pass the Boot donation drive will take place in Dr Pepper Ballpark during the game on Opening Day
A six game homestand begins Thursday night. The Choctaw Lazy River maintains warm waters year-round since it’s heated. The Lazy River Pool Party is $39 and you float the river in the outfield, get a special free Riders towel and have an all-you-can-eat menu.