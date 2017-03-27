UNC's Luke Maye gets standing ovation at 8 a.m. class

With 0.3 seconds left, University of North Carolina's Luke Maye hit a jumper, holding off Kentucky 75-73 to earn the Tar Heels' second straight trip to the Final Four Sunday night.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (FOX 46/AP) -- "Has a career defining game and still comes to his 8 a.m."

Many would consider taking the next day off after such a huge win. Not Maye, who showed up to his 8 a.m. business class Monday to a standing ovation from his professor and fellow classmates.

The moment will likely be one of the greatest highlights from the national tournament.

North Carolina took control with a 12-0 run within the final 5 minutes. Kentucky's freshmen De'Aaron Fox and Malik Monk hit three quick 3s, the last two by Monk and his second with 7.2 seconds left tied it up at 73. Theo Pinson brought the ball down, passed back to Maye. The sophomore from Huntersville, North Carolina, knocked it down for the win with his feet on the 3-point line.

The Wildcats had one last chance, but Derek Willis' inbound pass went out of bounds on the far end.

The Tar Heels (31-7) will play Midwest champ Oregon on Saturday in Phoenix in the national semifinal.

