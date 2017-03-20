Tom Brady's Super Bowl jersey found in Mexico

Quarterback Tom Brady could finally get his Super Bowl jersey back.

According to the NFL, Patriots security, the FBI and other law enforcement agencies worked together to track down the famous number 12 jersey. It was in "possession of a credentialed member of the international media."

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo tweeted that detectives traced the jersey to Mexico. He said it was recovered with the help of the FBI and Mexican authorities.

Proud @houstonpolice Major Offenders Divison traced Brady Jersey to Mexico & it has been recovered with help of FBI & Mexican authorities. — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) March 20, 2017

The jersey has been missing for a month and a half, since Brady engineered the Patriots’ thrilling overtime victory over the Atlanta Falcons at Reliant Stadium in Houston.

It was valued at $500,000. So if it was stolen, the thief could face a first-degree felony.

There’s no word on whether anyone was arrested.