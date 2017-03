Longtime Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Tony Romo joined the Instagram world on Wednesday.

In his first post, he thanked fans for their support over the past season and included a video of his adorable kids playing football.

Well, here's my first instagram. Thanks for all the support this year everyone. I think you'll enjoy some videos I have stored from my crazy kids. This might be my favorite. A post shared by Tony Romo (@tony.romo) on Mar 1, 2017 at 1:30pm PST

Romo and his wife, Candice, recently announced they are expecting their third child later this year.

It's expected that the Cowboys will release Romo once the NFL calendar year begins.