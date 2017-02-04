Falcons take 21-0 lead in 2nd quarter of Super Bowl LI

- The Atlanta Falcons scored three times in the second quarter of Super Bowl LI, taking a 21-0 lead over the New England Patriots. Devonta Freeman scored on a 5 yard touchdown run to put the Falcons ahead. Their next drive ended with a 19 yard scoring pass to tight end Austin Hooper. The Patriots then went on a long drive late in the 2nd quarter, but Tom Brady threw an interception that Robert Alford returned 82 yards for another Falcons touchdown.

Both teams' powerful offenses were held in check early. Neither team scored in the first quarter, after the Falcons and Patriots both punted on each of their first two possessions.

The Patriots went three and out on the opening series, and punted the ball away to the Falcons. The Falcons advanced the ball to midfield, but were forced to punt after Matt Ryan was sacked on third down. The Falcons returned the favor, sacking Patriots quarterback Tom Brady twice on the next series to end that drive.

After another Falcons punt, the Patriots were driving as the second quarter of action got underway. But that drive ended when the Patriots fumbled the ball away to the Falcons in Atlanta territory.

The Falcons then scored quickly following two long pass completions to Julio Jones, then pounding the ball on the ground.

Atlanta's second touchdown drive came almost entirely through the air. Completions to Taylor Gabriel and Julio Jones set up the Falcons in the red zone.

Brady's interception was the second Patriots turnover of the first half, and gave the Falcons a three touchdown lead.

The roof of NRG Stadium is closed for the Super Bowl because of weather concerns. The NFL had hoped to play with the roof open.

