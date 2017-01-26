NFL Pro Bowlers open up about 'trash talk' Sports NFL Pro Bowlers open up about 'trash talk' The NFL Pro Bowl players are getting ready for Sunday's big game in Orlando, working on strategy and football during practice sessions at Disney's ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

They're also sharpening their "trash talking" skills.

FOX 35 Sports Anchor Adam Shadoff talked to some of the top trash talkers like San Diego Chargers Quarterback Phillip Rivers. He talks his trash without ever cursing. Seahawks Cornerback Richard Sherman is widely considered to be the "king" of NFL trash talk. Sherman says he just lets it come to him naturally. He doesn't do any research.

The NFL Pro Bowl is this Sunday at Camping World Stadium.