Little Elm High School honors murdered detective Sports Little Elm High School honors murdered detective The loss of Detective Jerry Walker will be felt not only in the community but also at Little Elm High School, where he served as the school's resource officer.

The loss of Detective Jerry Walker will be felt not only in the community but also at Little Elm High School, where he served as the school's resource officer.

The high school’s paid tribute to the slain Little Elm detective Tuesday night during the boys’ basketball game.

Little Elm has the third-ranked team in the state. Head Coach Rusty Segler wanted to help and make sure his team knew there was more to life than just the Xs and the Os.

“We were all shocked,” said player Devin Pullum. “I was amazed that something like that happened in our hometown.”

The Lobos took the court with heavy hearts, but with a sense of purpose to help begin the healing process at Little Elm.

“The way we are going on with the season, I feel basketball is a safe haven to come with all these tough times,” said player R.J. Hampton. “We are all a family. So we can just bond with each other.”

To top it off, The Lobos won their game Tuesday night, their thirteenth straight win. They are 22-4 on the season.