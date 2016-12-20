Odell Beckham Jr. unhappy with NFL for not fining Ezekiel Elliott

It seems there is at least one person who wasn’t a fan of Dallas Cowboys rookie Ezekiel Elliott’s Red Kettle touchdown celebration Sunday night.

Even though Elliott was penalized 15 yards for jumping into a Salvation Army kettle after scoring a touchdown against the Buccaneers, the NFL announced he would not be fined for his impromptu celebration.

While many praised Elliott for his celebration, Odell Beckham Jr. wasn’t pleased with the NFL’s decision.

“That’s funny there’s no fine to that,” the New York Giants wide receiver tweeted. “I could only imagine if I was the one to do it. Just bein honest.”

Beckham cleared up his stance in another tweet.

“It's just crazy bro, u kno me,” he wrote. “And u kno that's my homie, I'm just talkin about standards.”

Beckham has been penalized and fined several times in the past for excessive touchdown celebrations. He was penalized and fined $12,000 in Week 1 for his touchdown celebration against the Cowboys.

Despite the controversy, Elliott announced he would donate $21,000 to the Salvation Army. Since then, the charity has also seen a 60% increase in donations.