16-year-old tennis player from North Texas wins at Wimbledon 16-year-old tennis player from North Texas wins at Wimbledon By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Jul 23 2019 11:29AM CDT
Video Posted Jul 23 2019 12:03PM CDT
Updated Jul 23 2019 12:07PM CDT class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/23/P_CARROLLTON%20JUNIOR%20WIMBLEDON%20CHAMP_00.00.31.03_1563899772052.png_7542108_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-419800470-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/23/P_CARROLLTON%20JUNIOR%20WIMBLEDON%20CHAMP_00.00.31.03_1563899772052.png_7542108_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-419800470-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P_CARROLLTON JUNIOR WIMBLEDON CHAMP_00.00.31.03_1563899772052.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/23/P_CARROLLTON%20JUNIOR%20WIMBLEDON%20CHAMP_00.00.32.06_1563899592921.png_7542107_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-419800470-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P_CARROLLTON JUNIOR WIMBLEDON CHAMP_00.00.32.06_1563899592921.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/23/P_CARROLLTON%20JUNIOR%20WIMBLEDON%20CHAMP_00.00.18.18_1563899592425.png_7542106_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-419800470-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P_CARROLLTON JUNIOR WIMBLEDON CHAMP_00.00.18.18_1563899592425.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-419800470-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-KDFW_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/23/P_CARROLLTON%20JUNIOR%20WIMBLEDON%20CHAMP_00.00.31.03_1563899772052.png_7542108_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P_CARROLLTON JUNIOR WIMBLEDON CHAMP_00.00.31.03_1563899772052.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/23/P_CARROLLTON%20JUNIOR%20WIMBLEDON%20CHAMP_00.00.32.06_1563899592921.png_7542107_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" class='dateline'>CARROLLTON, Texas</strong> - Earlier this month, 15-year-old women’s tennis sensation Coco Gauff made a run at Wimbledon that captured the attention of the entire sports world.</p> <p>Coco became the youngest player to ever qualify for the main draw at Wimbledon, then won several matches including a victory over Venus Williams.</p> <p>But Coco wasn’t the only American teenager to make waves at Wimbledon. Carrollton’s Savannah Broadus considers Coco a friend. And she made a run of her own in London – one that ended with hardware.</p> <p>At 16 years old, Savannah already knows what she wants.</p> <p>“To play professional tennis,” she said.</p> <p>And she’s already going all in on her tennis dream, trading in a normal high school experience for homeschooling.</p> <p>She said it wasn’t easy.</p> <p>“No. I mean I was leaving behind some of my really good friends. I made a pros and cons list, talked to it with my mom, my dad, my coach. I think it just helps us in the long run,” she said.</p> <p>But it’s safe to say her sacrifice is already paying off. This month, she qualified for the girl’s double draw at Wimbledon. And after coming in unranked, she and her partner Abigail Forbes made it all the way to the finals.</p> <p>“I went to bed thinking, ‘Oh my gosh. I’m not only at Wimbledon. I’m in the finals of doubles. I could be a Wimbledon champion,’” Savannah said.</p> <p>And then they won the title.</p> <p>Savannah said other professional players like Serena Williams have inspired her over the years.</p> <p>“Yeah, Serena Williams, definitely. I feel like that’s an obvious answer, but she’s just changed the game so much especially as like an African American girl tennis player,” she said.</p> <p>Some in the tennis community believe Savannah could be the next to inspire. Black Tennis Magazine wrote, “Only time will tell if this doubles team is ready for the WTA tour. But for now, fans should support and lift them up as champions and the future of black tennis.”</p> <p>“I think that’s a great honor to be recognized as having fans and being acknowledged as one of the few – two African-American girls winning a championship. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KDFW_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Sports" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"409670" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Sports Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/sports/cowboys/dallas-cowboys-head-to-oxnard-for-training-camp" title="Dallas Cowboys head to Oxnard for training camp" data-articleId="420185900" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/25/V_ELLIOTT%20TRAINING%20CAMP%20LATEST%204A%20_00.00.03.07_1564057151262.png_7547602_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/25/V_ELLIOTT%20TRAINING%20CAMP%20LATEST%204A%20_00.00.03.07_1564057151262.png_7547602_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/25/V_ELLIOTT%20TRAINING%20CAMP%20LATEST%204A%20_00.00.03.07_1564057151262.png_7547602_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/25/V_ELLIOTT%20TRAINING%20CAMP%20LATEST%204A%20_00.00.03.07_1564057151262.png_7547602_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/25/V_ELLIOTT%20TRAINING%20CAMP%20LATEST%204A%20_00.00.03.07_1564057151262.png_7547602_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Dallas Cowboys head to Oxnard for training camp</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 25 2019 07:16AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 25 2019 07:20AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Cowboys fans are about to see their team in action. The players report to training camp in Oxnard, Calif.</p><p>The team is taking its annual 1,500-mile trip out west Thursday and all indications are that running back Ezekiel Elliott will be with them despite earlier speculation about a contract holdout.</p><p>Head Coach Jason Garrett said he hasn't heard otherwise.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/cowboys/jason-garrett-expects-ezekiel-elliott-to-be-with-dallas-cowboys-to-start-training-camp" title="Jason Garrett expects Ezekiel Elliott to be with Dallas Cowboys to start training camp" data-articleId="420082813" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2017/09/05/zeke%20elliott%20getty_1504658319893_4095886_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2017/09/05/zeke%20elliott%20getty_1504658319893_4095886_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2017/09/05/zeke%20elliott%20getty_1504658319893_4095886_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2017/09/05/zeke%20elliott%20getty_1504658319893_4095886_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2017/09/05/zeke%20elliott%20getty_1504658319893_4095886_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Jason Garrett expects Ezekiel Elliott to be with Dallas Cowboys to start training camp</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 24 2019 05:05PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett said Wednesday he expects running back Ezekiel Elliott will be with the team as training camp gets underway.</p><p>Garrett told media members he expects Zeke to be on the team plane that departs DFW Airport on Thursday for California.</p><p>“Yeah, we anticipate that,” Garrett said of Zeke flying with the team. “I’ve heard nothing different on that.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/leake-outpitches-minor-as-mariners-topple-rangers-5-3" title="Leake outpitches Minor as Mariners topple Rangers 5-3" data-articleId="420091161" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/24/Rangers%20v%20Mariners%20Wed%20KDFWBCME02_4_mpg_17.03.57.12_1564010057148.png_7546260_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/24/Rangers%20v%20Mariners%20Wed%20KDFWBCME02_4_mpg_17.03.57.12_1564010057148.png_7546260_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/24/Rangers%20v%20Mariners%20Wed%20KDFWBCME02_4_mpg_17.03.57.12_1564010057148.png_7546260_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/24/Rangers%20v%20Mariners%20Wed%20KDFWBCME02_4_mpg_17.03.57.12_1564010057148.png_7546260_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/24/Rangers%20v%20Mariners%20Wed%20KDFWBCME02_4_mpg_17.03.57.12_1564010057148.png_7546260_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Leake outpitches Minor as Mariners topple Rangers 5-3</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">TIM BOOTH, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 24 2019 05:30PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 24 2019 10:26PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>SEATTLE (AP) - For most of the season Seattle's Mike Leake has felt he's auditioning for others.</p><p>He'll find out over the next week whether that feeling was correct, and coming off two of his best performances of the season.</p><p>"I think I may have been all year in a way just because they were trying to maybe trade me in the offseason a little bit. But definitely I think I'm on the radar," Leake said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4028_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4028"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/a-pleasant-thursday-morning-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/25/A_Pleasant_Thursday_Morning__0_7547624_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="A_Pleasant_Thursday_Morning__0_20190725132436"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>A Pleasant Thursday Morning!</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/recipes/queso-verde"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/25/Queso_Verde_0_7547802_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Queso_Verde_0_20190725150955"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Queso Verde</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/jeff-engel-the-russia-investigation"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/25/Jeff_Engel__The_Russia_Investigation_0_7547713_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Jeff_Engel__The_Russia_Investigation_0_20190725124429"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Jeff Engel: The Russia Investigation</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/mark-davis-mueller-hearing-an-immigration-ruling"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/25/Mark_Davis__Mueller_hearing___an_immigra_0_7547521_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Mark_Davis__Mueller_hearing___an_immigra_0_20190725124154"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Mark Davis: Mueller hearing & an immigration ruling</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> 