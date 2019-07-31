< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Republican Dallas businesswoman hoping to unseat U.S. Rep. Colin Allred d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-421309036");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="wrapper-photo"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-421309036-0">2 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-421309036-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/31/FOX%204%20Good%20Day%20CLEAN%20AIRCHECK2019_07_31%20KDFWBCME02_09.19.51.25_1564586666072.png_7562569_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-421309036-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/31/FOX%204%20Good%20Day%20CLEAN%20AIRCHECK2019_07_31%20KDFWBCME02_09.19.51.25_1564586666072.png_7562569_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-421309036-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="FOX 4 Good Day CLEAN AIRCHECK2019_07_31 KDFWBCME02_09.19.51.25_1564586666072.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/31/FOX%204%20Good%20Day%20CLEAN%20AIRCHECK2019_07_31%20KDFWBCME02_09.20.09.24_1564586666417.png_7562570_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-421309036-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="FOX 4 Good Day CLEAN AIRCHECK2019_07_31 KDFWBCME02_09.20.09.24_1564586666417.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-421309036-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-KDFW_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/31/FOX%204%20Good%20Day%20CLEAN%20AIRCHECK2019_07_31%20KDFWBCME02_09.19.51.25_1564586666072.png_7562569_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="FOX 4 Good Day CLEAN AIRCHECK2019_07_31 KDFWBCME02_09.19.51.25_1564586666072.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Jul 31 2019 10:17AM CDT
Updated Jul 31 2019 10:24AM CDT id="relatedHeadlines-421309036" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>DALLAS</strong> - A Dallas businesswoman wants Republicans to reclaim Congressional District 32.</p> <p>The district covers northern and eastern Dallas County and a small portion of Collin County.</p> <p>Genevieve Collins is challenging Democratic Congressman Colin Allred. She said she does not want Congress to turn Texas into California.</p> <p>Allred defeated longtime Republican Congressman Pete Sessions last year. More Politics Stories data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/Democrats_target_Joe_Biden_s_record_duri_0_7564832_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/Democrats_target_Joe_Biden_s_record_duri_0_7564832_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/Democrats_target_Joe_Biden_s_record_duri_0_7564832_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/Democrats_target_Joe_Biden_s_record_duri_0_7564832_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/Democrats_target_Joe_Biden_s_record_duri_0_7564832_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Presidential candidates waged an acrimonious battle over health care, immigration and race that tested the strength of early front-runner Joe Biden's candidacy." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Democrats in night 2 of 2nd presidential debate tackle health care, Trump, immigration, climate</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Amy Lieu </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 07:18PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 10:46PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Night two of the Democrats' second set of presidential primary debates in Detroit featured former Vice President Joe Biden flanked by California Senator Kamala Harris and New Jersey Senator Cory Booker.</p><p>During the opening moments of the debate, Biden and Harris clashed over their dueling health care plans. </p><p>Harris, one of Biden's chief rivals, said her proposal would extend health insurance to all Americans, while Biden's would "leave out" almost 10 million.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/senate-confirms-kelly-craft-as-us-ambassador-to-un-despite-democratic-concerns" title="Senate confirms Kelly Craft as US ambassador to UN, despite Democratic concerns" data-articleId="421469372" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/Senate_confirms_Kelly_Craft_as_US_ambass_0_7563946_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/Senate_confirms_Kelly_Craft_as_US_ambass_0_7563946_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/Senate_confirms_Kelly_Craft_as_US_ambass_0_7563946_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/Senate_confirms_Kelly_Craft_as_US_ambass_0_7563946_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/Senate_confirms_Kelly_Craft_as_US_ambass_0_7563946_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Senate has confirmed Kelly Craft to become the next U.S. envoy to the United Nations despite Democratic concerns about her inexperience and potential conflicts of interest." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Senate confirms Kelly Craft as US ambassador to UN, despite Democratic concerns</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 06:02PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 06:14PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Senate has confirmed Kelly Craft to become the next U.S. envoy to the United Nations despite Democratic concerns about her inexperience and potential conflicts of interest.</p><p>Craft, a longtime GOP activist from Kentucky, is currently U.S. ambassador to Canada. She was confirmed 56-34, ending a more than seven-month vacancy in the key diplomatic position.</p><p>She and her husband, Joe Craft, have donated millions of dollars to Republican political candidates, and she will be first major political donor to occupy the top U.N. post for any administration. Joe Craft is the chief executive of Alliance Resource Partners, one of the largest coal producers in the country.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/biden-will-aim-for-redemption-as-democrats-duke-it-out-on-night-2-of-debates" title="Biden will aim for redemption as Democrats duke it out on night 2 of debates" data-articleId="421403730" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/What_to_expect_during_night_2_of_the_Dem_0_7563017_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/What_to_expect_during_night_2_of_the_Dem_0_7563017_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/What_to_expect_during_night_2_of_the_Dem_0_7563017_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/What_to_expect_during_night_2_of_the_Dem_0_7563017_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/What_to_expect_during_night_2_of_the_Dem_0_7563017_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Sen. Kamala Harris shot up in the polls and raked in money after her impassioned takedown of Biden during the last debate. More Stories (Photo Courtesy: Cleveland Division of the FBI via WJW)" title="CLEVELAND FBI MAN DEMAND NOTE THUMB_1564617450384.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Ohio man allegedly uses demand note with full name, address to rob bank</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/politics/biden-flanked-by-harris-booker-on-debate-stage"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/GettyImages-1165419894%20THUMB_1564618675913.jpg_7563885_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Democratic presidential candidates take the stage at the Democratic Presidential Debate at the Fox Theatre July 31, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/06/vlcsnap-2019-05-06-21h06m58s997_1557194836341_7227880_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/06/vlcsnap-2019-05-06-21h06m58s997_1557194836341_7227880_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/06/vlcsnap-2019-05-06-21h06m58s997_1557194836341_7227880_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/06/vlcsnap-2019-05-06-21h06m58s997_1557194836341_7227880_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Denton man accused of killing his mother indicted for murder</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dallas-pd-now-getting-tough-on-scooter-riders-who-break-the-law" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/20/6P%20H2_SCOOTER%20ACCIDENTS_00.00.10.24_1563661270634.png_7537429_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/20/6P%20H2_SCOOTER%20ACCIDENTS_00.00.10.24_1563661270634.png_7537429_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/20/6P%20H2_SCOOTER%20ACCIDENTS_00.00.10.24_1563661270634.png_7537429_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/20/6P%20H2_SCOOTER%20ACCIDENTS_00.00.10.24_1563661270634.png_7537429_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/20/6P%20H2_SCOOTER%20ACCIDENTS_00.00.10.24_1563661270634.png_7537429_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Dallas PD now getting tough on scooter riders who break the law</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/trackdown-help-find-man-who-brutally-attacked-clerk-during-sunnyvale-robbery" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/31/V_TRACKDOWN_%20SUNNYVALE%20VALERO%20ROBBERY%20530P_00.00.02.01_1564620373488.png_7564301_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/31/V_TRACKDOWN_%20SUNNYVALE%20VALERO%20ROBBERY%20530P_00.00.02.01_1564620373488.png_7564301_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/31/V_TRACKDOWN_%20SUNNYVALE%20VALERO%20ROBBERY%20530P_00.00.02.01_1564620373488.png_7564301_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/31/V_TRACKDOWN_%20SUNNYVALE%20VALERO%20ROBBERY%20530P_00.00.02.01_1564620373488.png_7564301_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/31/V_TRACKDOWN_%20SUNNYVALE%20VALERO%20ROBBERY%20530P_00.00.02.01_1564620373488.png_7564301_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trackdown: Help find man who brutally attacked clerk during Sunnyvale robbery</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ohio-man-allegedly-uses-demand-note-with-full-name-address-to-rob-bank" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/CLEVELAND%20FBI%20MAN%20DEMAND%20NOTE%20THUMB_1564617450384.jpg_7563986_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/CLEVELAND%20FBI%20MAN%20DEMAND%20NOTE%20THUMB_1564617450384.jpg_7563986_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/CLEVELAND%20FBI%20MAN%20DEMAND%20NOTE%20THUMB_1564617450384.jpg_7563986_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/CLEVELAND%20FBI%20MAN%20DEMAND%20NOTE%20THUMB_1564617450384.jpg_7563986_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/CLEVELAND%20FBI%20MAN%20DEMAND%20NOTE%20THUMB_1564617450384.jpg_7563986_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Michael&#x20;Harrell&#x2c;&#x20;54&#x2c;&#x20;allegedly&#x20;tried&#x20;ordering&#x20;a&#x20;teller&#x20;to&#x20;hand&#x20;over&#x20;the&#x20;cash&#x20;from&#x20;a&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;Bank&#x20;location&#x20;in&#x20;Cleveland&#x20;around&#x20;11&#x20;a&#x2e;m&#x2e;&#x20;Monday&#x2c;&#x20;according&#x20;to&#x20;the&#x20;FBI&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Cleveland&#x20;Division&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;FBI&#x20;via&#x20;WJW&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Ohio man allegedly uses demand note with full name, address to rob bank</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/politics/biden-flanked-by-harris-booker-on-debate-stage" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/GettyImages-1165419894%20THUMB_1564618675913.jpg_7563885_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/GettyImages-1165419894%20THUMB_1564618675913.jpg_7563885_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/GettyImages-1165419894%20THUMB_1564618675913.jpg_7563885_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/GettyImages-1165419894%20THUMB_1564618675913.jpg_7563885_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/GettyImages-1165419894%20THUMB_1564618675913.jpg_7563885_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Democratic&#x20;presidential&#x20;candidates&#x20;take&#x20;the&#x20;stage&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Democratic&#x20;Presidential&#x20;Debate&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Fox&#x20;Theatre&#x20;July&#x20;31&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Detroit&#x2c;&#x20;Michigan&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Scott&#x20;Olson&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Democrats in night 2 of 2nd presidential debate tackle health care, Trump, immigration, climate</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static 