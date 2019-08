- A Dallas businesswoman wants Republicans to reclaim Congressional District 32.

The district covers northern and eastern Dallas County and a small portion of Collin County.

Genevieve Collins is challenging Democratic Congressman Colin Allred. She said she does not want Congress to turn Texas into California.

Allred defeated longtime Republican Congressman Pete Sessions last year. Sessions has said he may run again.

Retired Navy SEAL Floyd McLendon is also vying for the Republican nomination.

The Texas Primary election is on March 3.