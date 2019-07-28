< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. North Texas Rep. John Ratcliffe nominated as next director of national intelligence North Texas Rep. John Ratcliffe nominated as next director of national intelligence John Ratcliffe nominated as next director of national intelligence" addthis:url="http://www.fox4news.com/politics/north-texas-rep-john-ratcliffe-to-be-next-director-of-national-intelligence" addthis:title="North Texas Rep. John Ratcliffe nominated as next director of national intelligence WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 28: U.S. Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-TX) speaks during a hearing before the House Judiciary Committee June 28, 2018. Hearing on "Oversight of FBI and DOJ Actions Surrounding the 2016 Election." (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-420724070-420725243" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/28/GettyImages-986406770_1564349169723_7554744_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/28/GettyImages-986406770_1564349169723_7554744_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/28/GettyImages-986406770_1564349169723_7554744_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/28/GettyImages-986406770_1564349169723_7554744_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/28/GettyImages-986406770_1564349169723_7554744_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 28: U.S. Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-TX) speaks during a hearing before the House Judiciary Committee June 28, 2018. Hearing on &quot;Oversight of FBI and DOJ Actions Surrounding the 2016 Election.&quot; (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 28: U.S. Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-TX) speaks during a hearing before the House Judiciary Committee June 28, 2018. Hearing on "Oversight of FBI and DOJ Actions Surrounding the 2016 Election." Posted Jul 28 2019 04:20PM CDT
Updated Jul 28 2019 04:37PM CDT

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats is leaving his job next month, ending a two-year tenure marked by President Donald Trump's clashes with intelligence officials.

Trump announced Coats' departure on Aug. 15 in a tweet Sunday that thanked Coats for his service. He said he will nominate Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, to the post and that he will name an acting official in the coming days. Ratcliffe is a frequent Trump defender who fiercely questioned former special counsel Robert Mueller last week during a House Judiciary Committee hearing.</p><p>Coats often appeared out of step with Trump and disclosed to prosecutors how he was urged by the president to publicly deny any link between Russia and the Trump campaign. The frayed relationship reflected broader divisions between the president and the government's intelligence agencies.</p><p>Coats' public, and sometimes personal, disagreements with Trump over policy and intelligence included Russian election interference and North Korean nuclear capabilities. Trump had long been skeptical of the nation's intelligence community, which provoked his ire by concluding that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election with the goal of getting him elected. </p><p>A former Republican senator from Indiana, Coats was appointed director of National Intelligence in March 2017, becoming the fifth person to hold the post since it was created in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks to oversee and coordinate the nation's 17 intelligence agencies.</p><p>Coats had been among the last of the seasoned foreign policy hands brought to surround the president after his 2016 victory, of whom the president steadily grew tired as he gained more personal confidence in Oval Office, officials said. That roster included Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, and later national security adviser H.R. McMaster.</p><p>Coats developed a reputation inside the administration for sober presentations to the president of intelligence conclusions that occasionally contradicted Trump's policy aims.</p><p>His departure had been rumored for months, and intelligence officials had been expecting him to leave before the 2020 presidential campaign season reached its peak.</p><p>Trump's announcement that Coats would be leaving came days after Mueller's public testimony on his two-year investigation into Russian election interference and potential obstruction of justice by Trump, which officials said both emboldened and infuriated the president. </p><p>Coats had been among the least visible of the president's senior administration officials but, in his limited public appearances, repeatedly seemed at odds with the administration, including about Russia. </p><p>For instance, he revealed to Mueller's investigators how Trump, angry over investigations into links between his campaign and Russia, tried unsuccessfully in March 2017 to get him to make a public statement refuting any connection.</p><p>"Coats responded that the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) has nothing to do with investigations and it was not his role to make a public statement on the Russia investigation," Mueller's report said.</p><p>Trump later called Coats to complain about the investigation and how it was affecting the government's foreign policy. Coats told prosecutors he responded that the best thing to do was to let the investigation take its course. </p><p>In February, he publicly cast doubt on the prospects of persuading North Korea to end its nuclear weapons program despite the diplomatic efforts of the administration, which has touted its outreach to the isolated country as one of its most important foreign policy achievements.</p><p>Coats, in testimony to Congress as part of annual national intelligence assessment, said North Korea would be "unlikely" to give up its nuclear weapons or its ability to produce them because "its leaders ultimately view nuclear weapons as critical to regime survival." </p><p>Trump publicly bristled at the testimony of Coats, the head of the CIA and other officials who contradicted his own positions on Iran, Afghanistan and the Islamic State group as well as North Korea. The intelligence officials were "passive and naive," he said in a tweet.</p><p>Last July, Coats and the president appeared at odds following Trump's widely panned news conference in Helsinki alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump said he saw no reason to believe Russia had interfered in the 2016 election, drawing bipartisan criticism and a rebuttal from his intelligence chief.</p><p>"We have been clear in our assessments of Russian meddling in the 2016 election and their ongoing, pervasive efforts to undermine our democracy, and we will continue to provide unvarnished and objective intelligence in support of our national security," Coats said.</p><p>The president later said he misspoke in Helsinki.</p><p>That same month, Coats appeared to scoff when told in an interview that Trump had invited Putin to Washington.</p><p>"Say that again," Coats said, cupping his hand over his ear on live television. He took a deep breath and continued: "OK. That's going to be special."</p><p>He later said his comments at the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado were "in no way meant to be disrespectful or criticize the actions of the president."</p><p>In December, Coats said he was "deeply saddened" when Mattis resigned in protest of Trump's foreign policy, including the decision to withdraw American troops from Syria. Coats called Mattis a "national treasure" who "will be sorely missed."</p><p>Coats, 76, served in Congress from 1981 to 1999 as a member of the House and in the Senate. He served as ambassador to Germany from 2001 to 2005 and returned to the Senate in 2011. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KDFW_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Politics" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"409690" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Politics Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/politics/democrats-second-round-of-presidential-primary-debates-underway-in-detroit" title="Democratic candidates spar over health care in first half of 2nd presidential primary debate" data-articleId="421202337" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/30/Here_s_what_to_expect_on_night_1_of_the__0_7559987_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/30/Here_s_what_to_expect_on_night_1_of_the__0_7559987_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/30/Here_s_what_to_expect_on_night_1_of_the__0_7559987_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/30/Here_s_what_to_expect_on_night_1_of_the__0_7559987_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/30/Here_s_what_to_expect_on_night_1_of_the__0_7559987_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The second debate will be a crucial moment in the Democratic primary — roughly half the candidates are at risk of not clearing the higher bar set by the Democratic National Committee for the next round in September. Here's what to expect as the can" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Democratic candidates spar over health care in first half of 2nd presidential primary debate</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Amy Lieu</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 30 2019 07:16PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 30 2019 09:54PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The first heat of the Democrats' second round of presidential primary debates is underway in Detroit, featuring 10 candidates vying for the nomination. </p><p>Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren are at center stage, giving voters on the party's left flank a chance to size up the two leading progressives in their first head-to-head matchup.</p><p>Warren and Sanders used their opening statements to hammer an economic and political system they say is rigged for the wealthy and corporations.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/2nd-democratic-debate-is-make-or-break-before-field-narrows-heres-what-to-expect-on-night-1" title="2nd Democratic debate is make-or-break before field narrows — here's what to expect on night 1" data-articleId="421127420" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/30/Here_s_what_to_expect_on_night_1_of_the__0_7559987_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/30/Here_s_what_to_expect_on_night_1_of_the__0_7559987_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/30/Here_s_what_to_expect_on_night_1_of_the__0_7559987_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/30/Here_s_what_to_expect_on_night_1_of_the__0_7559987_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/30/Here_s_what_to_expect_on_night_1_of_the__0_7559987_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The second debate will be a crucial moment in the Democratic primary — roughly half the candidates are at risk of not clearing the higher bar set by the Democratic National Committee for the next round in September. Here's what to expect as the can" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>2nd Democratic debate is make-or-break before field narrows — here's what to expect on night 1</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 30 2019 12:19PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 30 2019 01:26PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Last month's presidential debate offered voters an introduction to the Democratic field. Round two in Detroit promises to be more like an episode of the TV reality show "Survivor."</p><p>Spread over back-to-back nights, 20 White House hopefuls will take the stage at a crucial point in the Democratic primary.</p><p>For well-known candidates like Beto O'Rourke and Joe Biden, it offers a do-over following widely panned performances in Miami. But for struggling White House hopefuls, it could be a last chance to breathe life into a campaign before tougher debate qualification rules kick in that are all but certain to thin the field.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/politics/stakes-rising-for-2020-dems-ahead-of-2nd-presidential-debate" title="Stakes rising for 2020 Dems ahead of 2nd presidential debate" data-articleId="420946047" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/27/Democratic_debate__10_other_candidates_d_0_7452696_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/27/Democratic_debate__10_other_candidates_d_0_7452696_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/27/Democratic_debate__10_other_candidates_d_0_7452696_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/27/Democratic_debate__10_other_candidates_d_0_7452696_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/27/Democratic_debate__10_other_candidates_d_0_7452696_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Stakes rising for 2020 Dems ahead of 2nd presidential debate</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">SARA BURNETT, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 03:34PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 04:05PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>DETROIT (AP) - Democrats gathering in Detroit for a pivotal presidential debate will have to decide, once again, how to respond to President Donald Trump while presenting their own vision for the country.</p><p>Candidates are sure to use the high-profile setting on Tuesday and Wednesday to blast Trump's recent string of racist and incendiary tweets and comments, first about four congresswomen and more recently about Baltimore, a racially diverse U.S. city that, like Detroit, has faced challenges. But they'll also be under pressure to provide specifics about how they would improve the lives of Americans by lowering the cost of health care or protecting jobs at a time when the economy is showing signs of sputtering.</p><p>The second debate of the Democratic primary has higher stakes for a historically large field of more than 20 candidates, 10 of whom will face off each night. For several candidates, the debates will likely offer a last chance to be considered a serious contender for the party's nomination. Tougher rules set by the Democratic National Committee are expected to winnow the race. To qualify for the next debates in September, candidates must raise money from more donors and hit higher polling thresholds - a bar more than half of the candidates are at risk of missing.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4028_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4028"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/anti-hate-rally-held-in-denton-in-response-to-reported-white-nationalist-gatherings"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/30/H_S_9P_DENTON%20HATE%20SPEECH%20RALLY_00.00.07.27_1564540567679.png_7561096_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="H_S_9P_DENTON HATE SPEECH RALLY_00.00.07.27_1564540567679.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Anti-hate rally held in Denton in response to reported white nationalist gatherings</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/city-of-dallas-facing-lawsuit-over-paid-sick-leave-ordinance"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/30/V_DALLAS%20PAID%20SICK%20LEAVE%209P_KDFWdbc4_146_mxf_00.00.37.02_1564536665422.png_7561216_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="V_DALLAS PAID SICK LEAVE 9P_KDFWdbc4_146_mxf_00.00.37.02_1564536665422.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>City of Dallas facing lawsuit over paid sick leave ordinance</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/politics/democrats-second-round-of-presidential-primary-debates-underway-in-detroit"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/30/GettyImages-1165148881%20THUMB_1564531808156.jpg_7560968_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A media briefing occurs ahead of tonight's Democratic Presidential Debate at the Fox Theatre July 30, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)" title="1165148881_1564531808156-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Democratic candidates spar over health care in first half of 2nd presidential primary debate</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/feeling-the-heat-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/30/Feeling_The_Heat__0_7560839_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Feeling_The_Heat__0_20190730232158"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Feeling The Heat!</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/30/V_DALLAS%20PAID%20SICK%20LEAVE%209P_KDFWdbc4_146_mxf_00.00.37.02_1564536665422.png_7561216_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/30/V_DALLAS%20PAID%20SICK%20LEAVE%209P_KDFWdbc4_146_mxf_00.00.37.02_1564536665422.png_7561216_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/30/V_DALLAS%20PAID%20SICK%20LEAVE%209P_KDFWdbc4_146_mxf_00.00.37.02_1564536665422.png_7561216_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/30/V_DALLAS%20PAID%20SICK%20LEAVE%209P_KDFWdbc4_146_mxf_00.00.37.02_1564536665422.png_7561216_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>City of Dallas facing lawsuit over paid sick leave ordinance</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/politics/democrats-second-round-of-presidential-primary-debates-underway-in-detroit" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/30/GettyImages-1165148881%20THUMB_1564531808156.jpg_7560968_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/30/GettyImages-1165148881%20THUMB_1564531808156.jpg_7560968_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/30/GettyImages-1165148881%20THUMB_1564531808156.jpg_7560968_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/30/GettyImages-1165148881%20THUMB_1564531808156.jpg_7560968_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/30/GettyImages-1165148881%20THUMB_1564531808156.jpg_7560968_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;media&#x20;briefing&#x20;occurs&#x20;ahead&#x20;of&#x20;tonight&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Democratic&#x20;Presidential&#x20;Debate&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Fox&#x20;Theatre&#x20;July&#x20;30&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Detroit&#x2c;&#x20;Michigan&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Justin&#x20;Sullivan&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Democratic candidates spar over health care in first half of 2nd presidential primary debate</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/feeling-the-heat-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/30/Feeling_The_Heat__0_7560839_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/30/Feeling_The_Heat__0_7560839_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/30/Feeling_The_Heat__0_7560839_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/30/Feeling_The_Heat__0_7560839_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/30/Feeling_The_Heat__0_7560839_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Feeling The Heat!</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/amazon-delivery-driver-arrested-on-suspicion-of-stealing-dog-from-mans-home" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/30/ugc_amazondrivermug_073019_1564526519459_7560746_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/30/ugc_amazondrivermug_073019_1564526519459_7560746_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/30/ugc_amazondrivermug_073019_1564526519459_7560746_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/30/ugc_amazondrivermug_073019_1564526519459_7560746_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/30/ugc_amazondrivermug_073019_1564526519459_7560746_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Mycah&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Keyona&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Wade&#x2c;&#x20;22&#x2c;&#x20;of&#x20;Crowley&#x2c;&#x20;Texas&#x2c;&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;mugshot&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Parker&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Amazon delivery driver accused of stealing dog from Weatherford man's home</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dallas-runner-avoids-serious-injury-after-tree-falls-on-vehicle-at-park" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/30/P_RUNNER%20TREE%20INCIDENT%20530P_00.00.41.13_1564527130129.png_7560753_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" Dallas runner avoids serious injury after tree falls on vehicle at park 