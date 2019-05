- One of the two Texans running for president is back in the state Thursday to talk about immigration reform.

Former Congressman Beto O’Rourke will be at an Uptown Dallas at Casa Komali to host a roundtable talk on the issue.

On Wednesday, O’Rourke released his proposal for reform. He is calling on Congress to pass a sweeping rewrite of this country’s immigration laws.

The proposal includes a pathway to citizenship for the estimated 11 million people in the country illegally.

It would also expand aid to Central American countries instead of cutting it as President Donald Trump has done.

O’Rourke challenged U.S. Senator Ted Cruz in November but lost by about 2 percent.