<!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox4news.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story394940853" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="394940853" data-article-version="1.0">Beto O'Rourke begins 2020 bid with big crowds, centrist message in Iowa</h1> </header> h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> Beto O'Rourke begins 2020 bid with big crowds, centrist message in Iowa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Beto O'Rourke begins 2020 bid with big crowds, centrist message in Iowa&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="google-plus "><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="google_plus" data-href="https://plus.google.com/share?url="><i class="fa fa-google-plus"></i></a></li> <li class="tumblr "><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="tumblr" data-image="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/03/14/S-BETO%20FOR%20PRESIDENT%20ANNOUNCEMENT%206P_00.00.06.21_1552605802919.png_6893507_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-href="https://www.tumblr.com/widgets/share/tool?title=Beto O'Rourke begins 2020 bid with big crowds, centrist message in Iowa&url="><i class="fa fa-tumblr"></i></a></li> <li class="pinterest "><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-image="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/03/14/S-BETO%20FOR%20PRESIDENT%20ANNOUNCEMENT%206P_00.00.06.21_1552605802919.png_6893507_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-type="pinterest" data-href="http://www.pinterest.com/pin/create/button/?url="><i class="fa fa-pinterest"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox4news.com/politics/beto-o-rourke-begins-2020-bid-with-big-crowds-centrist-message-in-iowa" data-title="Beto O'Rourke begins 2020 bid with big crowds, centrist message in Iowa" addthis:url="http://www.fox4news.com/politics/beto-o-rourke-begins-2020-bid-with-big-crowds-centrist-message-in-iowa" addthis:title="Beto O'Rourke begins 2020 bid with big crowds, centrist message in Iowa"> <a class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-394940853");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_394940853_394980362_142992"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KDFW"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_394940853_394980362_142992";this.videosJson='[{"id":"394980362","video":"544823","title":"Beto%20O%27Rourke%20begins%202020%20bid%20with%20big%20crowds%2C%20centrist%20message%20in%20Iowa","caption":"Blake%20Hanson%20reports.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox4news.com%2Fmedia.fox4news.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F03%2F14%2FBeto_O_Rourke_begins_2020_bid_with_big_c_0_6893700_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kdfw.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F03%2F14%2FBeto_O_Rourke_begins_2020_bid_with_big_crowds__c_544823_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1647225840%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DKHTWtln2nEr_kpZoRzGBcoBAWW8","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kdfw/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox4news.com%2Fpolitics%2Fbeto-o-rourke-begins-2020-bid-with-big-crowds-centrist-message-in-iowa"}},"createDate":"Mar 14 2019 09:44PM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KDFW"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_394940853_394980362_142992",video:"544823",poster:"https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/03/14/Beto_O_Rourke_begins_2020_bid_with_big_c_0_6893700_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Blake%2520Hanson%2520reports.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kdfw.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/03/14/Beto_O_Rourke_begins_2020_bid_with_big_crowds__c_544823_1800.mp4?Expires=1647225840&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=KHTWtln2nEr_kpZoRzGBcoBAWW8",eventLabel:"Beto%20O%27Rourke%20begins%202020%20bid%20with%20big%20crowds%2C%20centrist%20message%20in%20Iowa-394980362",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kdfw/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox4news.com%2Fpolitics%2Fbeto-o-rourke-begins-2020-bid-with-big-crowds-centrist-message-in-iowa"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By WILL WEISSERT and ALEXANDRA JAFFE, Associated Press, FOX4News.com Staff Posted Mar 14 2019 06:24PM CDT Video Posted Mar 14 2019 09:44PM CDT Updated Mar 14 2019 09:47PM CDT photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-394940853-394940525"> <img class="delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/03/14/S-BETO%20FOR%20PRESIDENT%20ANNOUNCEMENT%206P_00.00.06.21_1552605802919.png_6893507_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/03/14/S-BETO%20FOR%20PRESIDENT%20ANNOUNCEMENT%206P_00.00.06.21_1552605802919.png_6893507_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="photo"> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-394940853-394940525" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/03/14/S-BETO%20FOR%20PRESIDENT%20ANNOUNCEMENT%206P_00.00.06.21_1552605802919.png_6893507_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="photo"> <figcaption></figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-394940853" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>Democrat Beto O'Rourke jumped into the 2020 presidential race Thursday, shaking up the already packed field and pledging to win over voters from across the political spectrum as he tries to translate his sudden celebrity into a formidable White House bid.</p><p>The former Texas congressman began his campaign by taking his first ever trip to Iowa, the state that kicks off the presidential primary voting. In tiny Burlington, in southeast Iowa, he scaled a counter to be heard during an afternoon stop at a coffee shop.</p><p>"Let us not allow our differences to define us as at this moment," O'Rourke told a whooping crowd, his heels perched at the countertop's edge. "History calls for us to come together."</p><p>Earlier in the day, O'Rourke popped into a coffee shop in Keokuk while many cable networks aired live coverage. He took questions about his support of federal legalization of marijuana as well as the possibility of a universal basic income, all while characteristically waving his arms and gesticulating fervently.</p><p>"I could care less about your party persuasion," O'Rourke said.</p><p>It was the kind of high-energy, off-the-cuff style that made him a sensation in Texas and a monster fundraiser nationwide, but O'Rourke also was clear that he doesn't believe in strict immigration rules - drawing a distinction that could allow him to clash openly with President Donald Trump on the issue.</p><p>Trump took more note of O'Rourke's gyrations than his policy plans.</p><p>"Well, I think he's got a lot of hand movement," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. "Is he crazy or is that just how he acts?"</p><p>After weeks of gleefully teasing an announcement, O'Rourke now must prove whether his zeal for personal contact with voters will resonate beyond Texas. He hasn't demonstrated much skill in domestic or foreign policy, and as a white man, he's entering a field that has been celebrated for its diverse roster of women and people of color.</p><p>Asked in Burlington how he'd contrast himself with other presidential hopefuls, O'Rourke said that he wasn't sure but that he'd never been afraid to work with congressional Republicans. That may not be enough for Democrats anxious to angrily oppose Trump, however, and some other White House candidates draw shaper contrasts.</p><p>UT-Dallas Professor Harold Clarke is an expert on voting and elections. He says O'Rourke will need to be more policy-focused than he was during his Senate bid.</p><p>“He had a real personality appeal,” Clarke said. “And going forward now on the national stage, he's going to have to spell out policies more for the primary electorate and then of course for the general election, should he get the nomination.”</p><p>Another major challenge O'Rourke will face is differentiating himself in a massive, and still growing, Democratic field.</p><p>“You gotta be left. Basically, left,” Clarke said. “And if you're not, you're not going to do well.”</p><p>One advantage that served O'Rourke in the Senate campaign was his fundraising. He shattered fundraising records with the promise not to take money from political action committees. But now, he's seeking money from areas his campaign doesn't yet have a footprint in.</p><p>“It may not be as easy for him to do that now because he's up against people with very good networks, like Kamala Harris in California or Elizabeth Warren in the Northeast,” Clarke said.</p><p>"The reason why I think I'm the best candidate for the presidency is very different than his," New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand said of O'Rourke on Thursday. "I think we need a leader who's going to fight for other people's kids as hard as you'd fight for your own."</p><p>In an email to supporters, California Sen. Kamala Harris noted that a "record number of women and people of color" are running and added that she was looking forward to "substantive debates" with candidates including O'Rourke. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren also sent a fundraising email, saying, "I'm sure you've seen" O'Rourke's launch.</p><p>In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, O'Rourke said he was "just born to be in" the presidential race. Asked about that after a Washington conference, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker noted that he is dedicated to working with "communities that are really being left out and left behind."</p><p>"I've got decades of showing people where my heart is, where my dedication is," Booker said.</p><p>Still, he picked up several congressional endorsements on Thursday, as well as the backing of Iowa state Rep. Brian Meyer, who serves as an assistant minority leader in the state House of Representatives.</p><p>Until O'Rourke challenged Republican Sen. Ted Cruz last year, he was little known outside his hometown of El Paso, on Texas' border with Mexico. But the Spanish-speaking, 46-year-old former punk rocker used grassroots organizing and social media savvy to mobilize young voters and minorities and get within 3 percentage points of winning in the nation's largest red state.</p><p>In Burlington, O'Rourke distinguished himself from much of the rest of the field by saying he'd be open to remaking the structure of the Supreme Court so that it reflects modern U.S. diversity, even saying he'd be open to justice term limits.</p><p>O'Rourke's record in Congress has drawn criticism from some for being too moderate, but he also spoke at length on Thursday about combating climate change and supporting the Green New Deal, a sweeping environmental plan backed by liberal Democrats.</p><p>Alice Davis, a retired teacher from Burlington, said O'Rourke "seems to be kind of a centrist, which I think we need."</p><p>She said, "He's not too far left, as some people are, and I think he could appeal to a lot of voters."</p><p>O'Rourke started the race in southeast Iowa, where none of the 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls have gone so far. Bordering the Mississippi River and featuring unemployment rates exceeding the state and national average, the area traditionally leans Democratic but supported Trump in 2016. Voters there helped elect Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds but also supported Democrat Abby Finenauer of Dubuque, who unseated Republican Rep. Rod Blum.</p><p>"These communities have slowly been hollowed out by the failure to transition from the extraction economy to a sustainable one," said former Iowa Gov. More Politics Stories FEC fines Cruz campaign $35k for not disclosing 2012 loans By BRIAN SLODYSKO, Associated Press Posted Mar 15 2019 05:18PM CDT Updated Mar 15 2019 05:50PM CDT WASHINGTON (AP) - The Federal Election Commission is fining Texas Sen. Ted Cruz $35,000 for failing to disclose that he received loans to help finance his 2012 Senate run. Cruz said at the time that his family liquidated their net worth to loan $1.43 million to his campaign. But the FEC later found that $1.06 million of that was from loans granted by Citibank and Goldman Sachs, where his wife worked. Cruz's campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday. Trump issues first veto after rebuke of border order Posted Mar 15 2019 12:21PM CDT Updated Mar 15 2019 05:48PM CDT President Donald Trump issued the first veto of his presidency on Friday, overruling Congress to protect his emergency declaration for border wall funding. Flanked by law enforcement officials as well as the parents of children killed by people in the country illegally, Trump maintained that he is not through fighting for his signature campaign promise, which stands largely unfulfilled 18 months before voters decide whether to grant him another term. "Congress has the freedom to pass this resolution," Trump said, "and I have the duty to veto it." Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace discusses Trump's emergency declaration By FOX4News.com Staff Posted Mar 15 2019 09:56AM CDT Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace talks about what's next for President Donald Trump after the Senate voted to terminate his emergency declaration for border. Wallace also discusses the impact Beto O'Rourke will have on the presidential race. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>FEC fines Cruz campaign $35k for not disclosing 2012 loans</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">BRIAN SLODYSKO, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 15 2019 05:18PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Mar 15 2019 05:50PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>WASHINGTON (AP) - The Federal Election Commission is fining Texas Sen. Ted Cruz $35,000 for failing to disclose that he received loans to help finance his 2012 Senate run.</p><p>Cruz said at the time that his family liquidated their net worth to loan $1.43 million to his campaign. But the FEC later found that $1.06 million of that was from loans granted by Citibank and Goldman Sachs, where his wife worked.</p><p>Cruz's campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/trump-poised-to-veto-border-emergency-rebuke" title="Trump issues first veto after rebuke of border order" > <div class="image-wrapper "> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-medium-up" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/02/15/GETTY%20Trump%20Border%20Presser_1550246991270.jpg_6770617_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/02/15/GETTY%20Trump%20Border%20Presser_1550246991270.jpg_6770617_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Trump issues first veto after rebuke of border order"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-small-down" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/02/15/GETTY%20Trump%20Border%20Presser_1550246991270.jpg_6770617_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/02/15/GETTY%20Trump%20Border%20Presser_1550246991270.jpg_6770617_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" alt="Trump issues first veto after rebuke of border order"> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trump issues first veto after rebuke of border order</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 15 2019 12:21PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Mar 15 2019 05:48PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>President Donald Trump issued the first veto of his presidency on Friday, overruling Congress to protect his emergency declaration for border wall funding.</p><p>Flanked by law enforcement officials as well as the parents of children killed by people in the country illegally, Trump maintained that he is not through fighting for his signature campaign promise, which stands largely unfulfilled 18 months before voters decide whether to grant him another term.</p><p>"Congress has the freedom to pass this resolution," Trump said, "and I have the duty to veto it."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/fox-news-sunday-host-chris-wallace-discusses-trump-s-emergency-declaration" title="Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace discusses Trump's emergency declaration" > <div class="image-wrapper "> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-medium-up" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/03/15/Fox_News_Sunday_host_Chris_Wallace_discu_0_6896250_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/03/15/Fox_News_Sunday_host_Chris_Wallace_discu_0_6896250_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace discusses Trump's emergency declaration"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-small-down" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/03/15/Fox_News_Sunday_host_Chris_Wallace_discu_0_6896250_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/03/15/Fox_News_Sunday_host_Chris_Wallace_discu_0_6896250_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" alt="Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace discusses Trump's emergency declaration"> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace discusses Trump's emergency declaration</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 15 2019 09:56AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace talks about what's next for President Donald Trump after the Senate voted to terminate his emergency declaration for border. </p><p>Wallace also discusses the impact Beto O'Rourke will have on the presidential race.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i Most Recent Preparations begin for annual Dallas St. Patrick's Day Parade Weekend Shenanigans Classmates helping Dallas cancer patient find a stem cell donor Report: Boeing 737 Max had flight control trouble right away TMZ: 'Mama' June arrested in Alabama src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="V-GREENVILLE ST. PATRICK'S PARADE PREPS 9P_00.00.20.12_1552703103662.png.jpg"/></figure> <h3>Preparations begin for annual Dallas St. Patrick's Day Parade</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/weather/weekend-shenanigans" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <img src= "https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/03/15/V-GREENVILLE%20ST.%20PATRICK%27S%20PARADE%20PREPS%209P_00.00.20.12_1552703103662.png_6899047_ver1.0_320_180.jpg"> </div> <h3>Weekend Shenanigans</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/classmates-helping-dallas-cancer-patient-find-a-stem-cell-donor" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <img src= "https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/03/15/P-STEM%20CELL%20DRIVE%20SICK%20STUDENT%209P_00.00.23.24_1552701740692.png_6899029_ver1.0_320_180.jpg"> </div> <h3>Classmates helping Dallas cancer patient find a stem cell donor</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/report-boeing-737-max-had-flight-control-trouble-right-away" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <img src= "https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/03/11/Getty%20Boeing%20737%20Max_1552305668625.jpg_6878653_ver1.0_320_180.jpg"> </div> <h3>Report: Boeing 737 Max had flight control trouble right away</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/entertainment/tmz-mama-june-arrested-in-alabama" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <img src= "https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/15/GettyImages-903109164_1552691505536_6898618_ver1.0_320_180.jpg"> </div> <h3>TMZ: 'Mama' June arrested in Alabama</h3> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div 