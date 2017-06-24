ACLU files motion to block state's sanctuary cities law

The U.S. Justice Department hopes a Texas judge will uphold the state's new law regarding so-called sanctuary cities.



The law, which is set to take effect in September, punishes local law enforcement agencies that do not comply with federal immigration laws.



At least six Texas cities, including Dallas, are part of a lawsuit that claims the measure is unconstitutional.



The cities argue that existing federal law does not impose any requirement to comply with detainer orders.



A hearing is scheduled Monday in San Antonio.



To bolster the federal department's position, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, in a statement, says, "President Trump has made a commitment to keep America safe and to ensure cooperation with federal immigration laws. Texas has admirably followed his lead by mandating state-wide cooperation with federal immigration laws that require the removal of illegal aliens who have committed crimes."





