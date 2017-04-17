President Trump hosts annual White House Easter Egg Roll

- A time honored tradition takes place at the White House today as President Trump and his family get ready to host the annual White House Easter Egg Roll. (PHOTOS OF THE FUN)

Approximately 21,000 people will attend this year. The tradition goes back to the early 1800s when First Lady Dolley Madison invited local children to an egg-rolling event on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol.

President Rutherford Hayes made it an annual tradition at the White House In 1878.

