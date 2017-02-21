Milo Yiannopoulos resigns from Breitbart

Milo Yiannopoulos has resigned as editor of Breitbart Tech.

The provicative writer and commentator has been embroiled in controversy for several weeks. Most recently, videos surfaced in which Yiannopoulos appears to condone sexual relationships between adults and minors. But Tuesday, he issued a statement saying that isn't true.

"I am a gay man, and a child abuse victim," he said. "My experiences as a victim led me to believe I could say anything I wanted to on this subject, no matter how outrageous. But I understand that my usual blend of British sarcasm, provocation and gallows humor might have come across as flippancy, a lack of care for other victims or, worse, 'advocacy.' I am horrified by that impression."

Simon & Schuster announced that it has canceled publication of his upcoming book, "Dangerous."

The The American Conservative Union disinvited Yiannopoulos from this year's Conservative Political Action Conference. ACU chairman Matt Schlapp said that "due to the revelation of an offensive video in the past 24 hours condoning pedophilia, the American Conservative Union has decided to rescind the invitation of Milo Yiannopoulos to speak."

"The remarks I made on podcasts and interviews more than a year ago were about my personal life experiences," Yiannopoulos said. "I will not apologize for dealing with my life experiences in the best way that I can, which is humor. No one can tell me or anyone else who has lived through sexual abuse how to deal with those emotions."