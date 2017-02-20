Poll: Texans split on performance of President Trump

A new poll shows Texans are split on the performance of President Donald Trump one month into his term.

Less than half of Texans are happy with Trump’s performance – 46 percent approve and 44 percent disapprove according to a new poll released Monday by the Texas Tribune.

The split is incredibly partisan: 81 percent of Republicans approve of Trump while 83 percent of Democrats disapprove. Independents are a mix: 39 percent approve, 36 percent disapprove and 18 percent are neutral.

“Republicans as a group were tentative in their embrace of Donald Trump during the election campaign. They are hugging him now,” said Jim Henson, director of the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas at Austin and co-director of the poll.

Nearly half of the people polled said Trump does not have “presidential temperament.” 48 percent said he does not have the temperament to be president while 39 percent said he did.

50 percent of those polled said Trump was not honest and trustworthy. 38 percent said he was.

The poll was conducted Feb. 3 – 10 and has a margin of error of 2.83 percent.