Trump to sign orders reviving pipeline projects, sources say

- President Trump plans to sign executive orders reviving the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines, which had been stalled under the Obama administration, sources tell Fox News.

The moves had been widely expected, as Trump blasted his predecessor for effectively blocking the projects amid environmental and other concerns.

While the Canada-to-Texas Keystone project was at the center of a heated debate for years until the Obama administration rejected a key permit in November 2015, the Dakota pipeline more recently became the subject of fierce protests until the Army Corps of Engineers in December blocked construction of a controversial segment.

The expected moves come as Trump makes the economy and jobs the centerpiece of his administration’s first week in office.

This is a developing story. Read more at FOXNews.com.