Poll: 51% of voters disapprove of Trump's performance as President-Elect

A national poll has found that a majority of voters disapprove of Trump's performance as President-Elect.

The Quinnipiac University Poll, which was conducted from January 5 to January 9, found that overall, 51% of voters surveyed did not approve of how Trump is handling his responsibilities as the President-Elect.

Approval of Trump's handling of his responsibilities as President-Elect was largely split along party lines, with 76% of voters who identify as Republican approving of Trump's performance, and 85% of voters who identify as Democratic disapproving.

The same poll also found that amongst all of the voters who were surveyed:

51% had an unfavorable opinion of Trump

52% do not believe Trump cares about average Americans

53% do not believe Trump is honest

62% do not believe Trump is level headed

The same poll, however, also found that amongst all of the voters who were surveyed:

47% think Trump's policies will help the nation's economy

49% believe Trump has good leadership skills

68% believe Trump is intelligent

71% say Trump is a strong person

The poll, which surveyed 899 voters nationwide, has a margin of error of ±3.3%.