Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick will make an announcement Monday Politics Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick will make an announcement Monday Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has Austin abuzz with questions about his political ambitions.

The conservative Republican will make an announcement Monday and there is speculation that he may challenge Gov. Greg Abbott next year.

Patrick opens this legislative session with the so-called Bathroom Bill at the top of his agenda. It would require people to use the bathroom of their birth gender in state-owned buildings and public schools.

The more moderate Gov. Abbott has been quiet on the measure that is opposed by business groups.