Young people born after 9/11 enlist in military on 17th anniversary of attacks

Tuesday was the first day those born after the September 11, 2001 attacks were able to enlist in the military.

Eight new enlistees took the oath of enlistment in North Texas to mark the occasion.

Paycen Martin grew up in a military family, so enlisting is something he's seriously considered.

“My dad was in the Navy as well so it's kind of like carrying the torch,” Martin said.

At just 17-years-old now, Martin was only seven-months-old when the Sept. 11 attacks happened.

“It happened and I have a passion and drive to defend this country and the people that live in it and the rights they have, that's my call,” Martin said.

Tuesday marked the 17th year since the attacks.

“For many of us there's a before 9/11, and an after. For you it's largely been an after 9/11, but our nation has been at war for a long time,” said U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-Texas).

Like many of her peers enlisting, Lucy Fancher learned about 9/11 mostly through her family's memories.

“My parents actually told me where they were at when it happened,” Fancher said.

Fancher was only a toddler at the time, but says she's inspired by recent events and the events of 9/11 to enlist.

“Being able to defend my country, my Constitution, things I believe in and stand for. And just with a lot of stuff going on these days, it really just drives me to do it even more,” Fancher said.