<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="417382911" data-article-version="1.0">Young North Texans create financial literacy program to help fellow students</h1>
</header> Posted Jul 10 2019 04:58PM CDT i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-417382911");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="wrapper-photo"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-417382911-0">4 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-417382911-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/10/YMLA%20STUDENTS%20CHANGE%20FOR%20KIDS%20DIONNE%206PM%20PKG_00.01.02.29_1562795555237.png_7510548_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-417382911-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/10/YMLA%20STUDENTS%20CHANGE%20FOR%20KIDS%20DIONNE%206PM%20PKG_00.01.02.29_1562795555237.png_7510548_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-417382911-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="YMLA STUDENTS CHANGE FOR KIDS DIONNE 6PM PKG_00.01.02.29_1562795555237.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/10/YMLA%20STUDENTS%20CHANGE%20FOR%20KIDS%20DIONNE%206PM%20PKG_00.01.07.24_1562795555221.png_7510547_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-417382911-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="YMLA STUDENTS CHANGE FOR KIDS DIONNE 6PM PKG_00.01.07.24_1562795555221.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/10/YMLA%20STUDENTS%20CHANGE%20FOR%20KIDS%20DIONNE%206PM%20PKG_00.00.18.18_1562795552589.png_7510546_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-417382911-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="YMLA STUDENTS CHANGE FOR KIDS DIONNE 6PM PKG_00.00.18.18_1562795552589.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/young-north-texans-create-financial-literacy-program-to-help-fellow-students";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"FOX4News\x2ecom\x20Staff\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox4news.com/news/young-north-texans-create-financial-literacy-program-to-help-fellow-students">FOX4News.com Staff </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 04:58PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-417382911" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FORT WORTH, Texas</strong> - A financial literacy program created by students, for students is picking up major speed.</p><p>The young men behind "Change 4 Kids" program recently picked up a scholarship to get their program off the ground.</p><p>A colorful vision board reflects their business plan.</p><p>"Oh! You can't pay all your bills with cash. We need to teach them what bills they can pay with cash or what bills they have to go online for," one of the program's creators said.</p><p>Brainstorming to keep creativity flowing.</p><p>"It kind of came to me, like what does my community need? Most people are not financially literate, or they don't know what to do out of high school," senior Darius Ford said.</p><p>"I've been in Stop Six my whole life, seeing people live from paycheck to paycheck, not knowing about credit scoring. And seeing that I can have the opportunity to help them learn," 2019 graduate Zarian Thompson added.</p><p>"What I was thinking, is we start the students off with penny stocks because those are easy to work with and they're not costly," junior Kameron Sanders said.</p><p>Three determined students from Young Men's Leadership Academy in Fort Worth.</p><p>They were also recent winners of a national youth entrepreneur's competition, and during the Detroit conference, they were awarded a $12,000 grant.</p><p>And just like that, "Change 4 Kids" financial literacy is up and running.</p><p>For CEO Darius Ford, it's personal. </p><p>"I feel like what I went through, and my background can help other students," Ford said.</p><p>He and his family were homeless for a time. His passion, in part, stems from knowing what it's like to sleep in their car.</p><p>"Because I went through that, it keeps me on my toes," Ford said. "I know my reason for doing what I'm doing. I've never complained about doing this. I like doing it because I have a reason behind it."</p><p>Their first paying client will likely be Fort Worth ISD.</p><p>"We're going to start off at local high schools, talk to counselors, see who needs the program the most," Thompson said.</p><p>"I just hope that everything we do follows through and we're changing kids' lives, and instilling knowledge in them. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KDFW_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"409664" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/funeral-services-set-for-grand-prairie-isd-superintendent" title="Funeral services set for Grand Prairie ISD superintendent" data-articleId="417394250" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/10/V_GRAND%20PRAIRIE%20ISD%20SUPERINTENDENT%20ACCIDENT%2012P_00.00.00.13_1562798329839.png_7510834_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/10/V_GRAND%20PRAIRIE%20ISD%20SUPERINTENDENT%20ACCIDENT%2012P_00.00.00.13_1562798329839.png_7510834_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/10/V_GRAND%20PRAIRIE%20ISD%20SUPERINTENDENT%20ACCIDENT%2012P_00.00.00.13_1562798329839.png_7510834_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/10/V_GRAND%20PRAIRIE%20ISD%20SUPERINTENDENT%20ACCIDENT%2012P_00.00.00.13_1562798329839.png_7510834_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/10/V_GRAND%20PRAIRIE%20ISD%20SUPERINTENDENT%20ACCIDENT%2012P_00.00.00.13_1562798329839.png_7510834_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Funeral services set for Grand Prairie ISD superintendent</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 05:40PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Funeral services have been finalized for a North Texas superintendent who was killed while on vacation in Arizona.</p><p>Grand Prairie ISD Superintendent Dr. Susan Hull was in a motorcycle crash on Sunday near Flagstaff, Arizona. She died in the hospital the next day.</p><p>READ MORE: Grand Prairie ISD superintendent killed in motorcycle crash</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/dallas-police-academy-welcomes-class-of-65-new-recruits" title="Dallas Police Academy welcomes class of 65 new recruits" data-articleId="417380899" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/10/V_DPD%20NEW%20ACADEMY%20CLASS%205P_00.00.12.03_1562795483944.png_7510623_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/10/V_DPD%20NEW%20ACADEMY%20CLASS%205P_00.00.12.03_1562795483944.png_7510623_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/10/V_DPD%20NEW%20ACADEMY%20CLASS%205P_00.00.12.03_1562795483944.png_7510623_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/10/V_DPD%20NEW%20ACADEMY%20CLASS%205P_00.00.12.03_1562795483944.png_7510623_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/10/V_DPD%20NEW%20ACADEMY%20CLASS%205P_00.00.12.03_1562795483944.png_7510623_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Dallas Police Academy welcomes class of 65 new recruits</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 04:51PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Dallas Police Academy is welcoming its largest class of recruits in nearly three decades.</p><p>Sixty-five recruits started their journey toward obtaining a badge on Wednesday. The department says it hasn't seen a class this large since 1991.</p><p>Recruiters say they've been working tirelessly to attract the best candidates from across the nation. The increase in starting pay to $60,000 has also helped the recruiting efforts.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arlington-pd-motorcycle-hit-by-dwi-suspect" title="Arlington PD motorcycle hit by DWI suspect" data-articleId="417341077" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/10/arlington%20PD%20motorcycle%20crash_1562785280706.jpg_7509260_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/10/arlington%20PD%20motorcycle%20crash_1562785280706.jpg_7509260_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/10/arlington%20PD%20motorcycle%20crash_1562785280706.jpg_7509260_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/10/arlington%20PD%20motorcycle%20crash_1562785280706.jpg_7509260_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/10/arlington%20PD%20motorcycle%20crash_1562785280706.jpg_7509260_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Arlington PD motorcycle hit by DWI suspect</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 01:54PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 02:01PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A suspected drunken driver hit an Arlington Police Department motorcycle on Interstate 30 Wednesday morning.</p><p>Police Chief Will Johnson said the officer was conducting a traffic stop on westbound I-30 when the crash happened.</p><p>The driver of a pickup truck veered onto the shoulder and hit both the bike and the vehicle the officer had stopped.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script 