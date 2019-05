- Three young boys were hurt when the matches they were playing with ignited a nearby gas can.

According to Wylie Texas Fire Rescue, it happened Friday evening at a home on Mapleleaf Drive, near Country Club Road and McMillen Drive.

The three children between the ages of 6 and 8 years old were apparently playing with matches in the backyard. A nearby gas can caught fire and exploded, the fire department said.

When firefighters arrived, a neighbor had already put out the fire. The three boys were in the front yard with varying degrees of burns.

The boys were all taken to Children’s Medical Center in Dallas in serious condition.

The fire department is still investigating.