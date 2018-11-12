Wounded North Texas veteran given amazing new home

- A triple amputee veteran has a new home in North Texas.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation gave Army Spc. Kevin Trimble the keys to his new home over the weekend. The custom-built house in Oak Point, east of Denton, has some amazing technology to help him.

Seven years ago, Trimble stepped on a bomb while serving in Afghanistan. He was only 19 years old at the time and lost both legs and an arm.

“The biggest thing is gonna be everything’s sized right. My current apartment, it’s not designed for that. So your doorways are narrow, clip your knuckles on corners. That’s some of the most important parts. That’s part of everyday life. I’ve got to fit through these little narrow doorways. It’s a little ridiculous. But then you get a place like this. It’s like, ‘Alright! Everything’s built for this.’ It’s designed on purpose to be very functional,” he said.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation was named in memory of a fallen 9/11 firefighter. The organization is working on or has delivered 75 smart homes.