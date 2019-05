A construction worker was killed and another one was injured after a van flipped and crashed into a Dallas construction zone Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of West Kiest Boulevard and Mountain Creek Parkway.

Two construction workers and the van driver were taken to the hospital. One construction worker died at the hospital. The second construction worker and the driver had minor injuries.

Police are still investigating what caused that driver to lose control.