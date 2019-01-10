Woman robs, drags 80-year-old great-grandmother in Mesquite parking lot

Mesquite police are searching for a criminal who preyed on an 80-year-old great-grandmother, robbed her and dragged her outside of a grocery store.

Even worse for police – the incident happened right across from the police station on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the great-grandmother was putting groceries in her car about 4 p.m. Tuesday when a woman went to the passenger side of her car and stole the elderly woman’s purse.

The great-grandmother tried to get her purse back from the woman as she was driving off in a 2005 to 2010 black Chrysler 300. But she was dragged almost seven feet before being knocked to the ground face first.

The 80-year-old suffered facial fractures. The victim’s son said his mother just got out of the hospital late Thursday afternoon.

Investigators are hoping someone will recognize the woman’s face, the getaway car and the very distinctive shirt she’s wearing (a multicolored Air Jordan design).

“This was a violent offense. It’s extremely disappointing that we’ve got an 80-year-old great-grandmother that cannot go to the grocery store, get groceries and go home without her purse being taken and being thrown to the ground and assaulted,” said Lt. Steven Biggs.

Mesquite Crimestoppers is offering up to a $5000 reward for any information that leads to the rest of the suspect in the assault.