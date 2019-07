- A woman was shot in both legs in what Fort Worth police believe may be a road rage incident.

Police said they found the woman in her early 20s in a Southside neighborhood near Riverside Drive and Rosedale Street.

She was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Her leg wounds do not appear to be life-threatening.

Police said they are interviewing witnesses to determine what led up to the shooting. Road rage is a possible motive.

The woman's car had a flat tire and other damage.

There's no word yet on a suspect.