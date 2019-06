The Tarrant Regional Water District says a woman died on Eagle Mountain Lake during Monday's storms.

Water district police said a woman in her fifties and four other people were on the west side of the lake near South Broadway Street in Azle. When the storms hit, the boat turned over and that woman went overboard.

Azle police and Tarrant Regional Water District police searched for two hours before finding her body.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner has not yet determined cause of death.