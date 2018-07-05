Woman, child killed in head-on crash on 380 in Denton

A woman and little girl are dead and another girl is in the hospital after a head-on crash Thursday on Highway 380 near Denton.

The wreck happened just before 2 p.m. near Trinity Road. A driver crossed the center lane, ending up on the wrong side of traffic before striking a utility truck.

Denton PD has not released the names of the woman or child who were killed. Police also haven’t confirmed the relationship between the two. Investigators are focused now on why the crash happened.

Lisa Smith ran out of her house when she heard the crash.

“It sounded like a bomb more than a wreck because of the intensity of the metal of the crash,” she recalled.

Denton police say a woman driving a white Ford Focus was heading eastbound on Highway 380 near North Trinity Road when she veered into the far right westbound lane and hit a CoServe service truck head on. She and a young girl in the back seat were pronounced dead at the scene. Another younger girl survived and was flown to a Children's Hospital in Dallas.

The driver of the truck was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There's no indication the woman was trying to make a turn. Investigators are trying to determine why the woman swerved into that far-right lane of oncoming traffic.

"Was there intoxication? Was there distraction? Was this an intentional act? Was there a mechanical defect? There's a whole list,” said Denton Police Officer Brian Cose. “And we'll keep adding to that list and checking things off the list as long as it takes to get to the bottom of it."

Smith says this isn't the first accident she's seen on this stretch of Highway 380.

“Unfortunately, something about that area and the hill. We've had a lot of tragedies,” she said. “It's so sad. But I'm sad that anybody passed away like that."

Highway 380 was reopened Thursday afternoon.