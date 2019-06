- The father charged in the death of his 3-year-old adoptive daughter told prosecutors Wednesday morning that he wanted to die in the culvert with his daughter.

Wesley Mathews' case is on day three of its punishment phase. He pleaded guilty on Monday to injury of a child by omission in order to avoid a capital murder trial.

Mathews claims his adopted, special needs daughter, Sherin, died after choking on milk in 2017.

Mathews testified that he patted her back and tried to give her CPR but admitted he never woke up his wife, who is a registered nurse. He also didn't call 911 for help and instead put Sherin's body in a plastic bag, loaded her in the back of his car with some trash and left her body in a culvert.

Prosecutors told Mathews he treated her body like trash.

"Is this the exact type of bag you put Sherin in?" asked Jason Fine, a Dallas County prosecutor.

"Yes," Mathews answered.

"What do you call this?" the prosecutor asked.

"It's a blue bag," Mathews said.

"This is a blue bag? What do you put in it?" the prosecutor said, sounding frustrated. "What do you put in this bag generally besides your daughter?"

"I never used it before," Mathews replied.

Things got tense for a moment as the prosecutor and Mathews argued over the fact that doctors testified Sherin suffered five broken bones. Mathews said it was not true.

They also discussed statements Mathews made about being in the culvert with Sherin's body. He said he sat there for a while hoping a snake would bite and kill him.

Fine asked Mathews if he wanted to just accept a life sentence to be fair.

"If that's what the jury wants to give me, I'm more than happy to take it," Mathews said.

The prosecutor gave Mathews one final chance to tell people what happened to Sherin.

"I already stated what happened to Sherin," he replied.

Before resting, the defense gave Mathews the chance to say what he could have done differently. He said he thinks performing CPR on Sherin was the right step but regrets that he was just too tired and there was no one around to help. He said he should have gone to seek help.

After hearing closing arguments, jurors must decide what his punishment should be. He could get anything from probation to life in prison.