Family members gathered and held up signs outside the grand jury room in the case of a Farmers Branch officer who shot and killed a suspect in a stolen pickup truck.

Prosecutors are currently presenting evidence in the case. Juan Moreno, 35, was shot on June 12 as he attempted to leave a strip center in Dallas. A Farmers Branch officer had been watching the stolen truck he was driving.

Police originally said the unnamed officer opened fire because Moreno drove toward him. However, surveillance video appears to show Moreno driving around the officer.