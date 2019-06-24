Eagle Mountain Marina said it is closed until further notice and asked boat owners to stay away for now.
"We understand this is an emotional and trying time. However, we do ask that you do not come on property until we inform you that it has been reopened," the marina said on Facebook.
No injuries were reported.
The teenager who shot a classmate at Italy High School last year will spend the next few decades prison.
In January 2018, 16-year-old Chad Padilla opened fire inside the school’s cafeteria and shot 16-year-old Mahkayla Jones six times in the neck, arm and abdomen.
Classmates said the two had been in a relationship and he was upset about the breakup. He allegedly walked up to her and told her, “I’m sorry it had to end this way.” Then he shot her with a 380 semi-automatic handgun he took from his father’s house.
A man was robbed and shot while grilling on his front porch Sunday night in South Oak Cliff.
Dallas police said the man was cooking outside his home on Hobson Avenue around 10:30 p.m. when an armed suspect approached him.
Several other people who were home at the time said the victim was shot during the robbery.
The man who was expected to plead guilty to kidnapping an 8-year-old Fort Worth girl entered a not guilty plea in federal court.
Michael Webb was arrested at a hotel in Forest Hill last month. Police said he kidnapped a random girl who was walking with her mother in a neighborhood south of downtown Fort Worth, took her to the hotel and sexually assaulted her.
Last week, Webb's attorney filed court documents indicated he would plead guilty. However, Webb did not enter that plea before the judge .