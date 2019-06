- Strong winds caused a significant amount of damage northwest of Fort Worth at the Eagle Mountain Marina.

FOX 4 viewers shared photos and video of the mangled marina. Some boats were damaged.

Eagle Mountain Marina said it is closed until further notice and asked boat owners to stay away for now.

"We understand this is an emotional and trying time. However, we do ask that you do not come on property until we inform you that it has been reopened," the marina said on Facebook.

No injuries were reported.