<section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar"> <div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var Wanted man fatally shot by Fort Worth PD, cops say he fired handgun Wanted man fatally shot by Fort Worth PD, cops say he fired handgun    10 2019 09:34PM  By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Jun 10 2019 08:49PM CDT
Video Posted Jun 10 2019 09:34PM CDT
Updated Jun 11 2019 07:42AM CDT <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/10/V-LAURETTA%20DR%20FWPD%20OIS%20530P_00.00.02.06_1560217754699.png_7380751_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/10/V-LAURETTA%20DR%20FWPD%20OIS%20530P_00.00.02.06_1560217754699.png_7380751_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/10/V-LAURETTA%20DR%20FWPD%20OIS%20530P_00.00.02.06_1560217754699.png_7380751_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/10/V-LAURETTA%20DR%20FWPD%20OIS%20530P_00.00.02.06_1560217754699.png_7380751_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/10/V-LAURETTA%20DR%20FWPD%20OIS%20530P_00.00.02.06_1560217754699.png_7380751_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411943358-411943044" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/10/V-LAURETTA%20DR%20FWPD%20OIS%20530P_00.00.02.06_1560217754699.png_7380751_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/10/V-LAURETTA%20DR%20FWPD%20OIS%20530P_00.00.02.06_1560217754699.png_7380751_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/10/V-LAURETTA%20DR%20FWPD%20OIS%20530P_00.00.02.06_1560217754699.png_7380751_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/10/V-LAURETTA%20DR%20FWPD%20OIS%20530P_00.00.02.06_1560217754699.png_7380751_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/10/V-LAURETTA%20DR%20FWPD%20OIS%20530P_00.00.02.06_1560217754699.png_7380751_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-411943358" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FORT WORTH, Texas</strong> - Fort Worth police say the armed man they fatally shot Sunday trying to serve an arrest warrant fired his handgun.</p><p>Community activists and loved ones identified him as 20-year-old Jaquavion Slaton. Police say they were trying to break the glass of the pickup truck he was hiding in when he made a move and three officers fired, killing him.</p><p>Police say officers got a disturbance call Sunday afternoon involving a person with a felony warrant. Community leaders say Slaton had three warrants out for his arrest out of Smith County.</p><p>Fort Worth police say during a search of a neighborhood, they spotted Slaton getting into a car with two other people. Officers initiated a traffic stop, but they say Slaton took off running while holding a handgun. When officers found Slaton, they say he was hiding inside of a parked pickup truck.</p><p>Police say they gave Slaton numerous verbal commands, but he did not comply with any of them. They say officers tried to break the glass of the pickup to get a better view of Slaton, and police say “he made an overt action placing the officers in fear for their lives.”</p><p>Three officers fired their weapons, killing Slaton. Police add they recovered a handgun that Slaton fired.</p><p>Pastor Kyev Tatum open his church doors to a community he says is grieving after losing one of their own.</p><p>“Whether you think because he ran from the police or not was justified, the question is did he deserve to lose his life?” Tatum said.</p><p>Slaton’s girlfriend, Rayaa Shaterieaa, struggled to find the words to talk about what happened Sunday night. She identified herself as the female driver of the car.</p><p>“They pulled my car over,” she recalled. “They put the cuffs on me and put me in the back of the car.”</p><p>Police say Shaterieaa cooperated with investigators and answered their questions. Police say Shaterieaa, Slaton and 17-year-old Jevon Monroe ran off. Monroe was located by a police helicopter and taken into custody on an arrest warrant out of Louisiana for burglary and for evading arrest.</p><p>The warrant for Slaton’s arrest was issued in Smith County by the UT Tyler Police Department for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. 