New Zealand police said a 50th victim of the mosque attacks in Christchurch died, while 36 people remain in the hospital.
Posted Mar 16 2019 05:28PM CDT
Updated Mar 16 2019 05:38PM CDT
Thousands showed up to Greenville Ave. in Dallas on Saturday for the largest St. Patrick's parade in the southwest.
It was a sea of green as everyone dressed the part for the Dallas St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival presented by the Dallas Mavericks.
"Out of all the cities in Texas, Dallas honestly does it the best for St. Patrick's Day,” said Elias Rangel, who is visiting from San Antonio.
Posted Mar 16 2019 04:30PM CDT
Updated Mar 16 2019 04:33PM CDT
The Dallas Peace & Justice Center held a public vigil Saturday afternoon to decry the attack on worshippers at two mosques in New Zealand.
The vigil was held at Dealey Plaza with local political, religious, and civic leaders.
Posted Mar 16 2019 03:57PM CDT
A memorial service was held Saturday to remember a beloved pastor and two of his family members.
Eugene Keahey, his wife, Deanna Keahey, and their 15-year-old daughter, Camryn, were killed in a house fire on Feb. 28.
Eugene Keahey was the head pastor of Mount Zion Baptist Church of Sandbranch, while his wife taught bible study, and their daughters sang in the choir.