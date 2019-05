Relatives and friends of a transgender woman who was recently murdered gathered Wednesday night to honor her.

Dallas police are investigating whether Muhlaysia Booker's murder is connected to violent attacks on two other black transgender women. DPD doesn’t have any new leads related to the three unsolved cases involving black transgender women.

More than 100 people, including some of Booker’s relatives, came together at Lagow Park. The group shared stories about Booker and prayed for her and other black transgender women who have been victimized.

Many people wore pink and white, which were Booker's favorite colors. Some brought balloons.

Dallas police held a news conference Tuesday to inform the public that there are some similarities between Booker's murder last weekend and two other violent attacks against transgender women in Dallas since last October. One of them was also murdered.

All three victims were black transgender women. They either got into someone's car or allowed them to get into theirs. And all of the crimes happened east of Fair Park.

Booker's friends worried for their safety.

“I’m feeling like I’ve got to watch everything. I’m very paranoid,” said Daisha Earvin. “It’s got to come to a stop because at the end of the day everybody deserves to live the life the way they want to.”

“I’m really speechless right now because I can’t believe that she’s gone. That she’s not here with me,” said Cleshay Love.

Booker’s murdered happened nearly a month after she was brutally attacked by a group following a minor fender bender. The attack captured on cell phone video.

Booker spoke out publicly afterwards. Her family and friends said it was important to speak on her behalf.

Dallas PD take part in an LGBTQ town hall meeting being held at the Resource Center in Oak Lawn on Thursday.