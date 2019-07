- Police in Arlington have released surveillance video of a male suspect who stole a gun from an unlocked car, before holding that gun while trying to burglarize other cars.

The video shows the burglaries that happened at 5 a.m. on Wednesday.

He first burglarized an unlocked car in the 1000 block of Loblolly Dr., and made off with a backpack that had a loaded gun and electronics inside.

The suspect then went to the 1300 block of Cherokee St., and was holding that stolen gun while trying to burglarize two other vehicles.

Police say he didn’t get into those two vehicles because they were locked, and are reminding the public to lock their vehicles so burglars can’t get inside.

Anyone with information on this suspect is asked to call Det. Doyle at 817-459-6489 or email Amy.Doyle@arlingtontx.gov.